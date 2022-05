Share · View all patches · Build 8782035 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy

NEW CHANGES:

New loading screen.

New Video Setting: Pixel Mode

New level: Desolate Island

New level: Castle Colditz

This is the final minor update for Beta 8 (Ver 0.8.6). Next will be the major update Beta 9 (Ver 0.9.0) which will focus on polishing the game and mod support.

That is all folks!

Establish. Explore. Expand.