Bugfixes:
Fixed the position and orientation of many windows
Fixed an issue when placing windows
Fixed an issue with placing doors
Fixed an issue with Ctrl+Z a potted plant with something planted on it
Added a 60 frames cooldown to loading the game to avoid a rare bug related to loading twice in a row
Everyday Life Edengrall update for 20 May 2022
V0.40.2.1 on Nightly
Patchnotes via Steam Community
