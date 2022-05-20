 Skip to content

Everyday Life Edengrall update for 20 May 2022

V0.40.2.1 on Nightly

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
Fixed the position and orientation of many windows
Fixed an issue when placing windows
Fixed an issue with placing doors
Fixed an issue with Ctrl+Z a potted plant with something planted on it
Added a 60 frames cooldown to loading the game to avoid a rare bug related to loading twice in a row

Changed depots in nightly branch

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
