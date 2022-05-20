INDUSTRIA Update 1.1.0 is available: Hardcore Achievement & Performance

Dear Industrians!

We know, its been a while. As we explained before, we had to go back to our day jobs after INDUSTRIA came out, limiting us how much time we can spend on updates. Apart from that, we also try to get the next project rolling as well, but we finally found time to drop version 1.1.0 which includes:

A fix for the long awaited Hardcore Achievement not popping up

Better performance from the Street Level on

Various small cosmetic fixes

Corrected brightness issues in Streets and Canal levels

Main menu now supports game keybindings

Fixed a bug with 'Restore Defaults' keybind option which wouldn't correctly reset under specific circumstance

Keybinds now support non-english keys and will be displayed as text fields

In order to realize the performance update, we had to change the sniper rifle scope from a in game scope to a full screen traditional scope. Although we liked the in game scope more aesthetically, its a necessary trade off which can bring some scenes from 25 FPS to 50-60 FPS, even if the sniper is not equipped. Apart from that, we found its much more fun to snipe with a clean big scope and see where the actual shots land:

Be sure that we deeply care about INDUSTRIA. We are emotionally very attached to it, and our heart bleeds to see some of you having a bad experience with it. We have to admit that its an imperfect game. A first try to enter the games industry. No one of us ever made a game before, and players felt that in various ways.

Yet, we are proud of our work! The countless positive reviews and comments motivate us every day to soon reach for the stars again. INDUSTRIA's full story has not been told yet.

Thanks to every single one of you, we know you care about the game, even if you write angry posts in the forums. We hear you, and we appreciate your interest in INDUSTRIA, also if you are a passionate critic of its flaws.

Exciting news for you: We are working on a balance update that will make the game more challenging, as well as more visual updates for certain areas like the underground in the Canal. We plan to drop this update next week!

We hope this weeks update will solve two big issues the game has. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the patience! ❤️

Cheers and all the best!

David, Steve & The Bleakmill Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172650/INDUSTRIA/