v1.1 now available!

Heyo everyone,
First off, a huge thanks to everyone who has picked up the game. I'll try my best on pushing more updates/patches as I can before I have to move on to Alternate Universe.
Patch Notes:
Change the main menu music to an original soundtrack.
Added a transition when you completed the objective.
Added a couple of objects for something useful in the future.
Fixed a bug where if you complete Basement or Bush Maze when you already completed the game, the levels gets locked again.
Cheers
Leo
From The Phoenix Limit Team
