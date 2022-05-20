v1.1 now available!

Heyo everyone,

First off, a huge thanks to everyone who has picked up the game. I'll try my best on pushing more updates/patches as I can before I have to move on to Alternate Universe.

Patch Notes:

Change the main menu music to an original soundtrack.

Added a transition when you completed the objective.

Added a couple of objects for something useful in the future.

Fixed a bug where if you complete Basement or Bush Maze when you already completed the game, the levels gets locked again.

Cheers

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team