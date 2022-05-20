Expected patch release: May 23-25
First, a few quick reminders...
Nova Cup
- The May Nova Cup takes place May 28-29. $750 prize pool, 4 different divisions. Sign-ups are free! First come, first serve, so don't miss out!
- Missed the April Nova Cup? Watch the Finals and Group Stages casted by Pennywise & GreenSpirit!
- In addition, an eSports portal is launching soon (TM) that will make all this info easier to find!
Creator Boost
Newly launched last month, the Legion TD 2 Partnership Program enables you to choose your favorite content creator to support whenever you purchase Premium Essence. 10% of the purchase price will go directly to the creator you choose! If you are a content creator, be sure to join the program to receive a creator code and share your code with your followers.
and now...on with the patch!
New Units: Seedling, Chloropixie, Sakura
Seedling
- Gold cost: 15
- Health: 100
- Damage: 2
- Attack speed: 0.91
- Range: Melee
- Defense type: Natural
- Attack type: Magic
Razorleaf
Each attack deals 100% damage to nearby enemies. Ability damage.
Chloropixie
- Upgrade cost: 85
- Health: 600
- Damage: 42
- Attack speed: 1.1
- Range: 400
- Defense type: Natural
- Attack type: Magic
Early Harvest
If it dies this wave, gain +8 mythium after the wave ends.
Sakura
- Upgrade cost: 150
- Health: 1500
- Damage: 80
- Attack speed: 1.1
- Range: 400
- Defense type: Natural
- Attack type: Magic
Superbloom
If it survives the wave, permanently gains 150 health and 8 damage.
Sakura’s fighter value increases by 20 per stack of Superbloom.
New Legion Spell: Counterattack
Counterattack
Everytime you leak, gain +50 mythium.
New Skin: Hypnotic Angler
New Secret Card: I'm Outta Here
New secret cards are available in the Card Trader for the first 3 days after the patch goes live. After that, it will return to the usual randomized selection each day. Visit the Card Trader to see which in-game event can trigger a drop!
New Feature: Win Probability Graph
Available for all matches played in v9.04 and onward, via the post-game Graphs menu. Win probability is based off of power score, king health, king upgrades, and wave number. The goal is to provide an easy-to-interpret number that shows which team was ahead/behind throughout the game.
Just like MVP and Power Score, we will get the formula exactly right on the first try. As usual, the formula will continue to be adjusted in future patches.
Improvements & Fixes
Major Improvements
- Tooltips: Holding down CTRL now displays unit upgrade information.
- Audio: New sounds for the following units: Banana Bunk, Banana Haven, Buzz, Consort, Dragon Turtle, Four Eyes, Froggo, Harpy, Hermit, Kraken, Looter, Pack Rat, Safety Mole, Sky Queen, Violet, Yozora. Plus, new sounds for Workers, including bonus sounds that play if you have at least 20 workers and queue up at least 4 workers. Thanks to Gibby#8394 aka LegendaryGibby for continuing to breathe new life into the Legion world.
- Secret Cards: Newly released secret cards will now show up in the shop for 3 days after each release.
Minor Improvements
- Spectator: Win Probability formula improved
- Spectator: Added a Rerolls column
- Tooltips: Mousing over a unit’s defense now displays % mana regen in addition to the actual mana regen. Now you can see how much that Starcaller is really helping.
- Holy Avenger & Sovereign: After hitting max stacks, now displays number of splash attacks remaining as a buff
- “-load” Sandbox command: Now automatically chooses/places the Legion Spell
- Some translation fixes & updates
Bug Fixes
- Gameplay: Fixed a bug where Hero-style abilities (Hero, Villain, Magician, etc.) were not recovered after selling a non-newly built fighter that you just put the spell on that wave.
- Game UI: Fixed a bug where attack target indicators (red glow) would wrongly persist after the attack target died. Also fixed a bug where the glow didn’t scale to fit the target unit.
- Match History: Fixed a bug where Classic match entries showed the wrong rating badge next to players’ names
API Support
- Web tooltips are now provided in HTML format rather than markup, which should hopefully make tooltips easier to render.
- (Coming Soon) Added a Value Per Wave field
Game Balance
Overall Balance
Pathing & Targeting
- Fixed some cases where a shorter-ranged fighter would get stuck behind a longer-ranged fighter in front of it. Fighters may stack on top of each other a little more as a side-effect of this change.
- Fixed some rare cases of units getting stuck
We’ll keep a close eye on these changes and revert them ASAP if needed.
Workers
- Mythium rate increase per wave after wave 10: +8% → +7%
Based on data and player feedback, the worker change from last patch (v9.03) has made the mid-game more exciting, but went a little overboard causing huge mythium amounts that dwarf the power of the wave. This made mid/late game saves a little too difficult to pull off. This change should put it in a better spot. We will continue to keep a close eye on things and make future adjustments as needed!
Upgrade King Regeneration
- Health regen: 0.004% max health + 0.004% missing health → 0.005% max health + 0.005% missing health
The reward for upgrading regen hasn't been worth the loss in pressure. This should make upgrading regen more on-par with upgrading attack/spell.
Mastermind
Castle
- Bonus income after wave 10: +40 → +43
Castle struggled to keep up with the increased mid-game worker counts, especially among high Elo players. Along with the worker reduction, this buff should put them in a better spot.
Fiesta
- Bonus gold from leaking: 13-48 → 13-51
The Fiesta rework succeeded in making it less reliant on leaking the first few waves, but it’s still underperforming as a whole. This buff increases the amount of gold gained on waves 3-21.
Legion Spells
Magician
- Mana regeneration: 0.47 → 0.5
Lowest win rate and 4th least picked legion spell
Pawn Shop
- Gold gained: 80 → 75
4th highest win rate and 2nd most picked Legion spell
Fighters
Pack Rat
- Treasure Hunt: Mythium gain: 11 → 12
_Pack Rats were indirectly nerfed by last patch’s mythium changes, and the data confirmed they were underperforming.
Win rate: Low
Pick rate: Low_
Atom
- Health: 700 → 670
_Last patch’s buff pushed Atom from statistically one of the worst units to too strong. Decreasing their health will nerf Atom spam builds and make them more reliant on a solid frontline.
Win rate: High
Pick rate: Average_
Harpy
- Attack speed: 1.82 → 1.9
Win rate: Average
Pick rate: Very Low
Sea Dragon & Lifebinder
- Mana regeneration decreased by 5%
- Fixed some (but not all) cases where they would waste their heal on a unit that just died
Win rate: High
Pick rate: High
Holy Avenger
- Health: 2550 → 2510
- Attack speed: 1.2 → 1.18
Sovereign
- Health: 6550 → 6450
- Attack speed: 1.2 → 1.18
Win rate: Very High
Pick rate: High
Hydra
- Damage: 126 → 138
- Hydraling: Damage: 42 → 46
_Hydra was indirectly nerfed by last patch’s mythium changes, and its win rate dropped by 10%! Buffing Hydra’s damage will make it more versatile.
Win rate: Very Low
Pick rate: Very Low_
Waves
(18) Wale Chiefs
- Health: 7650 → 7800
- Attack speed: 1.72 → 1.75
These guys are still too weak after the previous hotfix. Other waves seem to be in a pretty good spot, at least for now.
Closing Remarks
We hope you enjoy this patch! Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2. Knowing that people are enjoying the game is what encourages us to continue to make it even better after all these years.
If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short review for the game! It really helps get the word out there.
And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) is our main channel of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. We know there's still much to improve, so let's work together.
Until next time!
Sincerely,
Lisk, Jules, Curing, and Dani
Changed depots in public_test_realm branch