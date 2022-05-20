This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Expected patch release: May 23-25

First, a few quick reminders...



Nova Cup

The May Nova Cup takes place May 28-29. $750 prize pool, 4 different divisions. Sign-ups are free! First come, first serve, so don't miss out!

Missed the April Nova Cup? Watch the Finals and Group Stages casted by Pennywise & GreenSpirit!

In addition, an eSports portal is launching soon (TM) that will make all this info easier to find!



Creator Boost

Newly launched last month, the Legion TD 2 Partnership Program enables you to choose your favorite content creator to support whenever you purchase Premium Essence. 10% of the purchase price will go directly to the creator you choose! If you are a content creator, be sure to join the program to receive a creator code and share your code with your followers.

and now...on with the patch!

New Units: Seedling, Chloropixie, Sakura

Seedling

Gold cost: 15

Health: 100

Damage: 2

Attack speed: 0.91

Range: Melee

Defense type: Natural

Attack type: Magic



Razorleaf

Each attack deals 100% damage to nearby enemies. Ability damage.

Chloropixie

Upgrade cost: 85

Health: 600

Damage: 42

Attack speed: 1.1

Range: 400

Defense type: Natural

Attack type: Magic



Early Harvest

If it dies this wave, gain +8 mythium after the wave ends.



Sakura

Upgrade cost: 150

Health: 1500

Damage: 80

Attack speed: 1.1

Range: 400

Defense type: Natural

Attack type: Magic



Superbloom

If it survives the wave, permanently gains 150 health and 8 damage.

Sakura’s fighter value increases by 20 per stack of Superbloom.

New Legion Spell: Counterattack



Counterattack

Everytime you leak, gain +50 mythium.

New Skin: Hypnotic Angler

New Secret Card: I'm Outta Here

New secret cards are available in the Card Trader for the first 3 days after the patch goes live. After that, it will return to the usual randomized selection each day. Visit the Card Trader to see which in-game event can trigger a drop!

New Feature: Win Probability Graph

Available for all matches played in v9.04 and onward, via the post-game Graphs menu. Win probability is based off of power score, king health, king upgrades, and wave number. The goal is to provide an easy-to-interpret number that shows which team was ahead/behind throughout the game. Just like MVP and Power Score, we will get the formula exactly right on the first try. As usual, the formula will continue to be adjusted in future patches.

Improvements & Fixes

Major Improvements

Tooltips: Holding down CTRL now displays unit upgrade information.

Audio: New sounds for the following units: Banana Bunk, Banana Haven, Buzz, Consort, Dragon Turtle, Four Eyes, Froggo, Harpy, Hermit, Kraken, Looter, Pack Rat, Safety Mole, Sky Queen, Violet, Yozora. Plus, new sounds for Workers, including bonus sounds that play if you have at least 20 workers and queue up at least 4 workers. Thanks to Gibby#8394 aka LegendaryGibby for continuing to breathe new life into the Legion world.

Secret Cards: Newly released secret cards will now show up in the shop for 3 days after each release.

Minor Improvements

Spectator: Win Probability formula improved

Spectator: Added a Rerolls column

Tooltips: Mousing over a unit’s defense now displays % mana regen in addition to the actual mana regen. Now you can see how much that Starcaller is really helping.

Holy Avenger & Sovereign: After hitting max stacks, now displays number of splash attacks remaining as a buff

“-load” Sandbox command: Now automatically chooses/places the Legion Spell

Some translation fixes & updates

Bug Fixes

Gameplay: Fixed a bug where Hero-style abilities (Hero, Villain, Magician, etc.) were not recovered after selling a non-newly built fighter that you just put the spell on that wave.

Game UI: Fixed a bug where attack target indicators (red glow) would wrongly persist after the attack target died. Also fixed a bug where the glow didn’t scale to fit the target unit.

Match History: Fixed a bug where Classic match entries showed the wrong rating badge next to players’ names

API Support

Web tooltips are now provided in HTML format rather than markup, which should hopefully make tooltips easier to render.

(Coming Soon) Added a Value Per Wave field

Game Balance

Overall Balance

Pathing & Targeting

Fixed some cases where a shorter-ranged fighter would get stuck behind a longer-ranged fighter in front of it. Fighters may stack on top of each other a little more as a side-effect of this change.

Fixed some rare cases of units getting stuck

We’ll keep a close eye on these changes and revert them ASAP if needed.



Workers

Mythium rate increase per wave after wave 10: +8% → +7%

Based on data and player feedback, the worker change from last patch (v9.03) has made the mid-game more exciting, but went a little overboard causing huge mythium amounts that dwarf the power of the wave. This made mid/late game saves a little too difficult to pull off. This change should put it in a better spot. We will continue to keep a close eye on things and make future adjustments as needed!



Upgrade King Regeneration

Health regen: 0.004% max health + 0.004% missing health → 0.005% max health + 0.005% missing health

The reward for upgrading regen hasn't been worth the loss in pressure. This should make upgrading regen more on-par with upgrading attack/spell.

Mastermind



Castle

Bonus income after wave 10: +40 → +43

Castle struggled to keep up with the increased mid-game worker counts, especially among high Elo players. Along with the worker reduction, this buff should put them in a better spot.



Fiesta

Bonus gold from leaking: 13-48 → 13-51

The Fiesta rework succeeded in making it less reliant on leaking the first few waves, but it’s still underperforming as a whole. This buff increases the amount of gold gained on waves 3-21.

Legion Spells



Magician

Mana regeneration: 0.47 → 0.5

Lowest win rate and 4th least picked legion spell



Pawn Shop

Gold gained: 80 → 75

4th highest win rate and 2nd most picked Legion spell

Fighters



Pack Rat

Treasure Hunt: Mythium gain: 11 → 12

_Pack Rats were indirectly nerfed by last patch’s mythium changes, and the data confirmed they were underperforming.

Win rate: Low

Pick rate: Low_



Atom

Health: 700 → 670

_Last patch’s buff pushed Atom from statistically one of the worst units to too strong. Decreasing their health will nerf Atom spam builds and make them more reliant on a solid frontline.

Win rate: High

Pick rate: Average_



Harpy

Attack speed: 1.82 → 1.9

Win rate: Average

Pick rate: Very Low



Sea Dragon & Lifebinder

Mana regeneration decreased by 5%

Fixed some (but not all) cases where they would waste their heal on a unit that just died

Win rate: High

Pick rate: High



Holy Avenger

Health: 2550 → 2510

Attack speed: 1.2 → 1.18



Sovereign

Health: 6550 → 6450

Attack speed: 1.2 → 1.18

Win rate: Very High

Pick rate: High



Hydra

Damage: 126 → 138

Hydraling: Damage: 42 → 46

_Hydra was indirectly nerfed by last patch’s mythium changes, and its win rate dropped by 10%! Buffing Hydra’s damage will make it more versatile.

Win rate: Very Low

Pick rate: Very Low_

Waves



(18) Wale Chiefs

Health: 7650 → 7800

Attack speed: 1.72 → 1.75

These guys are still too weak after the previous hotfix. Other waves seem to be in a pretty good spot, at least for now.

Closing Remarks

We hope you enjoy this patch! Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2. Knowing that people are enjoying the game is what encourages us to continue to make it even better after all these years.

If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short review for the game! It really helps get the word out there.

And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) is our main channel of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. We know there's still much to improve, so let's work together.

Until next time!

Sincerely,

Lisk, Jules, Curing, and Dani