Get Tanked! update for 20 May 2022

Patch 0.31

Patch 0.31 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the first patch for Get Tanked! So I will use this occasion to explain how we number our builds and versions.

  • We manually change this number when we update the game with content or bugfixes.
  • This is a build index. It increases every time we build the game. We will omit this number in patch notes, because it's not that important.
  • Version type. It's just to distinguish if this build is a demo, playtest or full game.

Patchnotes:

  • Added Japanese font and characters. こんにちは
  • Added Simplified Chinese font and characters 你好
  • Disabled rich presence for discord - this caused infinite loading screen in online when discord was not running.
  • Fixed issue with steam presence when steam was not turn on - Pirate bay likes this
  • Now you need to first select map before selecting game mode. User experience kinda suck because of that, so we probably update this in the future.
  • 2 ramps on Arena_A are no longer black.
  • Fixed some issues with respawning.
  • Fixed issue with fire rate when player was shooting snowballs and normal bullets at the same time. no more hypersonic shooting, I guess
  • Selected option in dropdowns(ex. resolution setting) are now more visible.
  • Updated credits names
