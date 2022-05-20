Patch 0.31

This is the first patch for Get Tanked! So I will use this occasion to explain how we number our builds and versions.
- We manually change this number when we update the game with content or bugfixes.
- This is a build index. It increases every time we build the game. We will omit this number in patch notes, because it's not that important.
- Version type. It's just to distinguish if this build is a demo, playtest or full game.
Patchnotes:
- Added Japanese font and characters. こんにちは
- Added Simplified Chinese font and characters 你好
- Disabled rich presence for discord - this caused infinite loading screen in online when discord was not running.
- Fixed issue with steam presence when steam was not turn on -
Pirate bay likes this
- Now you need to first select map before selecting game mode. User experience kinda suck because of that, so we probably update this in the future.
- 2 ramps on Arena_A are no longer black.
- Fixed some issues with respawning.
- Fixed issue with fire rate when player was shooting snowballs and normal bullets at the same time. no more hypersonic shooting, I guess
- Selected option in dropdowns(ex. resolution setting) are now more visible.
- Updated credits names
Changed files in this update