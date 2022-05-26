 Skip to content

Puzzle Together update for 26 May 2022

May Update

May Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This month's update adds one often-requested setting, makes tweaks to improve a few features, and fixes some bugs.

  • Under Settings, you can now choose from four different table surfaces: the normal light wood, dark wood, and black and white surfaces. You can choose a table color that contrasts with the puzzle pieces or just makes your eyes more comfortable.

  • Pieces can now be dragged while you're in selection mode. You no longer need to switch in and out of selection mode to move several groups of pieces around.

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the sorting arrow to pop up sometimes when not wanted, while moving pieces.

  • Fixes issues to prevent pieces from occasionally disappearing or becoming stuck and unmovable.

  • A few other small usability fixes.

