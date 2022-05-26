May Update

This month's update adds one often-requested setting, makes tweaks to improve a few features, and fixes some bugs.

Under Settings, you can now choose from four different table surfaces: the normal light wood, dark wood, and black and white surfaces. You can choose a table color that contrasts with the puzzle pieces or just makes your eyes more comfortable.

Pieces can now be dragged while you're in selection mode. You no longer need to switch in and out of selection mode to move several groups of pieces around.

Fixed a bug that would cause the sorting arrow to pop up sometimes when not wanted, while moving pieces.

Fixes issues to prevent pieces from occasionally disappearing or becoming stuck and unmovable.