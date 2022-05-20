Version 0.61 Alpha

Info

■ WIP voxel sync for clients

■ WIP held actor sync for clients

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions

Level Design

■ More rework on landscape

■ Fixed reported map issues

Multiplayer

■ Synced shoppingbay

■ Synced dig dirt

■ Synced transfer

■ Synced cleanout

■ Synced smelting

■ Synced miniexcavator

■ Synced excavator

■ Added function to save client data

■ Added function to join via friendlist

■ Added function to search for servername

■ Added function to filter serverlist (show all, show without password and show with password)

■ Added function to show icon, has server an password

■ Added function to kick player

■ Fixed error with close window for password, if player go back to main menu

■ Fixed error with teleport character, if player inside a vehicle

■ Fixed error with start driving, if player entering a vehicle

■ Fixed error with destroy character, if a client receive a crash

■ Fixed error with attach item to loadingbay

■ Fixed error with detach item from loadingbay

■ Fixed error with attach item to other items

■ Fixed error with detach item to other items

■ Fixed error with sell item "goldbar01" at gold seller

■ Fixed error with show logo for streamingpartner on vehicle for other players

■ Fixed sync error for vehicle "trailer01"

■ Fixed sync error for vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Fixed sync error for attachable items

■ Fixed sync error loadingbay for vehicles

Activated

■ Activated option "keyboardlayout" (qwertz and azerty)

■ Added npc "sell items"

Reworked

■ Reworked savegame system

■ Reworked style menu for menumap

■ Reworked style menu for options

■ Reworked texture for minimap

■ Reworked texture for worldmap

Functionality

■ Added functions to sell items at scrapyard

■ Added more logos for our streaming partners

■ Added teleport locations for claim 07

Changed

■ Changed position for popup messages in playerhud

■ Changed weight settings for vehicle "trailer01"

■ Changed weight settings for vehicle "lowloader01"

■ Changed offset held location for item "skilet01"

■ Changed gold balance

■ Changed names for beginnerclaim 1-6 to beginner claim A-F

■ Changed texture for minimap

■ Changed texture for worldmap

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed some errors on mainmenu

■ Fixed error with automatically attach items, if player held an item

■ Fixed error with sometimes keybindings are none

■ Fixed error with offset jump for vehicles, if player in range

■ Fixed error with inverted camera as passenger inside vehicle

■ Fixed error with showing chain for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with help panel if player inside vehicle "miniexcator01"

■ Fixed error with missing button for item "weightingscale02"

■ Fixed error with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket01" if player did not payed for items

■ Fixed error with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket02" if player did not payed for items

■ Fixed error with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket03" if player did not payed for items

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "bottle" to item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "bottle" to item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "bucket05" to item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "bucket05" to item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with fill item "minersmoss" into item "waterbasin01" and show wrong percentages for fill value

■ Fixed error with fill item "minersmoss" into item "waterbasin02" and show wrong percentages for fill value

■ Fixed error with fill item "minersmoss" into item "waterbasin03" and show wrong percentages for fill value

■ Fixed error with fill item "minersmoss" into item "waterbasin04" and show wrong percentages for fill value

■ Fixed error with moving attached items "minersmoss" at item "washingplantportable02"

■ Fixed error with set scale for character, if exit the vehicle

■ Fixed error with respawn item "wheelbarrow01" in store

Improvements

■ Improved performance on menumap

■ Improved dig function with item "shovel01" on claim

■ Improved movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved movements for vehicle "excavator01"

Savegame

■ Added function to show playtime for savegame

■ Fixed error with save claim 07

■ Fixed error with visible savegames