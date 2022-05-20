Version 0.61 Alpha

Info
■ WIP voxel sync for clients
■ WIP held actor sync for clients
Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Help
■ Added missing help instructions
Level Design
■ More rework on landscape
■ Fixed reported map issues
Multiplayer
■ Synced shoppingbay
■ Synced dig dirt
■ Synced transfer
■ Synced cleanout
■ Synced smelting
■ Synced miniexcavator
■ Synced excavator
■ Added function to save client data
■ Added function to join via friendlist
■ Added function to search for servername
■ Added function to filter serverlist (show all, show without password and show with password)
■ Added function to show icon, has server an password
■ Added function to kick player
■ Fixed error with close window for password, if player go back to main menu
■ Fixed error with teleport character, if player inside a vehicle
■ Fixed error with start driving, if player entering a vehicle
■ Fixed error with destroy character, if a client receive a crash
■ Fixed error with attach item to loadingbay
■ Fixed error with detach item from loadingbay
■ Fixed error with attach item to other items
■ Fixed error with detach item to other items
■ Fixed error with sell item "goldbar01" at gold seller
■ Fixed error with show logo for streamingpartner on vehicle for other players
■ Fixed sync error for vehicle "trailer01"
■ Fixed sync error for vehicle "lowloader01"
■ Fixed sync error for attachable items
■ Fixed sync error loadingbay for vehicles
Activated
■ Activated option "keyboardlayout" (qwertz and azerty)
■ Added npc "sell items"
Reworked
■ Reworked savegame system
■ Reworked style menu for menumap
■ Reworked style menu for options
■ Reworked texture for minimap
■ Reworked texture for worldmap
Functionality
■ Added functions to sell items at scrapyard
■ Added more logos for our streaming partners
■ Added teleport locations for claim 07
Changed
■ Changed position for popup messages in playerhud
■ Changed weight settings for vehicle "trailer01"
■ Changed weight settings for vehicle "lowloader01"
■ Changed offset held location for item "skilet01"
■ Changed gold balance
■ Changed names for beginnerclaim 1-6 to beginner claim A-F
■ Changed texture for minimap
■ Changed texture for worldmap
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed some errors on mainmenu
■ Fixed error with automatically attach items, if player held an item
■ Fixed error with sometimes keybindings are none
■ Fixed error with offset jump for vehicles, if player in range
■ Fixed error with inverted camera as passenger inside vehicle
■ Fixed error with showing chain for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Fixed error with help panel if player inside vehicle "miniexcator01"
■ Fixed error with missing button for item "weightingscale02"
■ Fixed error with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket01" if player did not payed for items
■ Fixed error with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket02" if player did not payed for items
■ Fixed error with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket03" if player did not payed for items
■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "bottle" to item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "bottle" to item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "bucket05" to item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "bucket05" to item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with fill item "minersmoss" into item "waterbasin01" and show wrong percentages for fill value
■ Fixed error with fill item "minersmoss" into item "waterbasin02" and show wrong percentages for fill value
■ Fixed error with fill item "minersmoss" into item "waterbasin03" and show wrong percentages for fill value
■ Fixed error with fill item "minersmoss" into item "waterbasin04" and show wrong percentages for fill value
■ Fixed error with moving attached items "minersmoss" at item "washingplantportable02"
■ Fixed error with set scale for character, if exit the vehicle
■ Fixed error with respawn item "wheelbarrow01" in store
Improvements
■ Improved performance on menumap
■ Improved dig function with item "shovel01" on claim
■ Improved movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved movements for vehicle "excavator01"
Savegame
■ Added function to show playtime for savegame
■ Fixed error with save claim 07
■ Fixed error with visible savegames
Changed files in this update