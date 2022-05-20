Update 0.1.211

Share · View all patches · Build 8781204 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Added:

Add Help items, namely, a comprehensive PDF manual. You can access this through the Help and Tutorial browers (avaialable in every module from the About/Help menus)

Added a myriad of play templates and formations you can now use to get started with your playbooks - or any other time

Selected PCA to multiple categories. Select specific categories to apply to multiple plays

Delete last instruction - when setting instructions to your players, note the Scissors button. This will snip the last added instruction.

Added All Picks grid to draft UI

Scoreboard improvements

When creating templates from your playbooks, you can now select multiple plays at a single time with ctr-clicking the plays you want to source from

Added Pick Round and Pick Turn to picks datagrids in the Draft UI

Improvements to database updates pushed from releases

Fixes & Improvements:

Clean up to the Draft configuration process. Now it is possible to run several drafts in your seasons.

Edit current draft settings, including adding/edting/removing players, even on a draft in progress

Default visibility on Commentary Strip at bottom of Stadium UI.

No auto-close of the scoreboard after a game is over

Remove the necessity for Commissioner passwords, and thus, remove them from all UI entry points

Fix: drafts created with a Complete status

Format numbers in Season info grid (more to follow)

Fix exception when previewing templates

