Update 0.1.211

- Add Help items, namely, a comprehensive PDF manual. You can access this through the Help and Tutorial browers (avaialable in every module from the About/Help menus)
- Added a myriad of play templates and formations you can now use to get started with your playbooks - or any other time
- Selected PCA to multiple categories. Select specific categories to apply to multiple plays
- Delete last instruction - when setting instructions to your players, note the Scissors button. This will snip the last added instruction.
- Added All Picks grid to draft UI
- Scoreboard improvements
- When creating templates from your playbooks, you can now select multiple plays at a single time with ctr-clicking the plays you want to source from
- Added Pick Round and Pick Turn to picks datagrids in the Draft UI
- Improvements to database updates pushed from releases
- Clean up to the Draft configuration process. Now it is possible to run several drafts in your seasons.
- Edit current draft settings, including adding/edting/removing players, even on a draft in progress
- Default visibility on Commentary Strip at bottom of Stadium UI.
- No auto-close of the scoreboard after a game is over
- Remove the necessity for Commissioner passwords, and thus, remove them from all UI entry points
- Fix: drafts created with a Complete status
- Format numbers in Season info grid (more to follow)
- Fix exception when previewing templates
