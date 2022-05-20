 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Greats of the Gridiron update for 20 May 2022

Update 0.1.211

Share · View all patches · Build 8781204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Add Help items, namely, a comprehensive PDF manual. You can access this through the Help and Tutorial browers (avaialable in every module from the About/Help menus)
  • Added a myriad of play templates and formations you can now use to get started with your playbooks - or any other time
  • Selected PCA to multiple categories. Select specific categories to apply to multiple plays
  • Delete last instruction - when setting instructions to your players, note the Scissors button. This will snip the last added instruction.
  • Added All Picks grid to draft UI
  • Scoreboard improvements
  • When creating templates from your playbooks, you can now select multiple plays at a single time with ctr-clicking the plays you want to source from
  • Added Pick Round and Pick Turn to picks datagrids in the Draft UI
  • Improvements to database updates pushed from releases

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Clean up to the Draft configuration process. Now it is possible to run several drafts in your seasons.
  • Edit current draft settings, including adding/edting/removing players, even on a draft in progress
  • Default visibility on Commentary Strip at bottom of Stadium UI.
  • No auto-close of the scoreboard after a game is over
  • Remove the necessity for Commissioner passwords, and thus, remove them from all UI entry points
  • Fix: drafts created with a Complete status
  • Format numbers in Season info grid (more to follow)
  • Fix exception when previewing templates

As always, please report any bugs here: Bug Repors

Please feel free to hit up our Discord Server or Steam Community Discussion boards for any help and questions.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link