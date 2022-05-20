 Skip to content

Vacuum Pilot update for 20 May 2022

Update 0.5.10 Patch Notes

Update 0.5.10 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Hey there!

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!
If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!

Thanks for playing!

--

Patch Notes

  • Thai language support
  • Reduced ram usage
  • Faster start up time
  • Improved fonts
  • Fixed a crash that occured when checking old game news via the in game news menu
