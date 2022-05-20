One week later! Patch #2

Hello to all our players!

It's been a week since launch and we've been hard at work fixing a few issues we found during playtests by other players and on our own. Today, we bring you this patch to correct almost all of them so you all have the best player experience possible! These fixes include:

Moving some background elements

Fixing a few issues regarding the first boss and god mode

Fixing a few issues regarding cutscenes, especially regarding the first one which could flash in certain

circumstances

circumstances Some sound correction which were playing incorrectly

Fixed an issue where changing the colors of some elements would affect hats in the game

Fixed an issue where the background would become completely black when toggling gray mode

Fixed an issue where waterfalls would flow faster than intended

Rose the volume of some sounds that weren't audible

Fixed an issue where the falling blocks weren't affected by changing trap colors

General optimisation of the game as a whole

Regarding the last point, we hope this fix will allow you to play the game more smoothly, especially for

streamers that have to run multiple things at once. Please let us know if there's any more problems

regarding this and we will look into it again.

Most of all, we hope you have fun playing Uligo: A Slime's Hike!