 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vector Assault 2 update for 1 September 2022

Release Date is Here

Share · View all patches · Build 8781023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Everyone,

Vector Assault 2 has now been released, and you can purchase it for $4.99 USD. It has been a long 18 months of development and I hope everyone that plays the game enjoys it. For the next few weeks I will be monitoring the Steam community forums, and my Twitter to see if anyone has any questions or issues with the game. Hopefully there will be no issues. Feedback on the game is totally welcome and it would be appreciated.

In the current build of the game we have the following

    • 4 playable ships each with unique primary and sub weapons
    • 11 arenas
    • 8 power-ups that can be upgraded.
    • 5 main game modes
    • Challenge levels across the 5 game modes plus some additional modes exclusive to the challenge modes.

Vector Assault 2 is a vastly improvement on the original and hopefully it will be enjoyed by all that play it.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link