Release Date is Here

Hello Everyone,

Vector Assault 2 has now been released, and you can purchase it for $4.99 USD. It has been a long 18 months of development and I hope everyone that plays the game enjoys it. For the next few weeks I will be monitoring the Steam community forums, and my Twitter to see if anyone has any questions or issues with the game. Hopefully there will be no issues. Feedback on the game is totally welcome and it would be appreciated.

In the current build of the game we have the following

4 playable ships each with unique primary and sub weapons

11 arenas

8 power-ups that can be upgraded.

5 main game modes

Challenge levels across the 5 game modes plus some additional modes exclusive to the challenge modes.



Vector Assault 2 is a vastly improvement on the original and hopefully it will be enjoyed by all that play it.