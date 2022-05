Share · View all patches · Build 8780979 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy

A new end level (lvl 50) area will be adedd in a new update soon.

Grimy Graveyard:

Explore the Graveyard while fighting undead troops.

Secrets and atrocities are hidden in this graveyard, such as a new boss (MVP) who is a keeper of a new powerful headset.

·Corrections:

A bug with the mount in the water have been fixed.

The colour of the item text has changed.

The area to collect destructible materials have been expanded.