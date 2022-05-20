Beta Patch 3

Hello everyone,

There is a new build of the game being released that ads some tweaks to the game, and a new game mode.

It has been a while since the last patch and I would like some feedback to see if I should change things.

Fixed a bug that made enemies spawn incorrectly in most game modes and levels.

Fixed a bug where some enemy behaviors didn't function if there were multiple instances of the same enemy.

Fixed a bug where the number of stars you gained was displayed incorrectly

Fixed a bug where the number of credits you obtained didn't update when purchasing upgrades

Added a timer to boss battles to make them more of a challenge

Added a new Game mode Sequence (Not sure if I will be using that name for the mode or not)

I am not sure if any other bugs/issues are in the game. I hope that there aren't any game breaking issues in the game currently. But if you find any it would be great to know about the mso I can fix them.