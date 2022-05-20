 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vector Assault 2 Playtest update for 20 May 2022

Beta Patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8780944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

There is a new build of the game being released that ads some tweaks to the game, and a new game mode.

It has been a while since the last patch and I would like some feedback to see if I should change things.

  • Fixed a bug that made enemies spawn incorrectly in most game modes and levels.
  • Fixed a bug where some enemy behaviors didn't function if there were multiple instances of the same enemy.
  • Fixed a bug where the number of stars you gained was displayed incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug where the number of credits you obtained didn't update when purchasing upgrades
  • Added a timer to boss battles to make them more of a challenge
  • Added a new Game mode Sequence (Not sure if I will be using that name for the mode or not)

I am not sure if any other bugs/issues are in the game. I hope that there aren't any game breaking issues in the game currently. But if you find any it would be great to know about the mso I can fix them.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link