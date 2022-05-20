Minor update - Steam API is now optional

I've added an option to disable the Steam API, which means you can now choose whether or not you want Steam to show that you're using the software when it gets started by Windows. Note that this will also disable achievements, workshop items, any other app integrations that you have enabled (e.g. Discord), and the record of your play time.

To toggle the setting on or off, go to 'Display and Quality Settings' in the settings app, and toggle the option at the bottom labelled 'Enable Steam API', as shown here.

Any other requests, please let me know!

Cheers,

-Ed / Jean-Paul Software

P.S. please leave a review, if you can, a) to let me know what you love and hate, and b) to kick Steam's recommendation algorithm up the arse a bit.