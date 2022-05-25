VERSION 0.9.7.13 IS OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 8780710 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy

I've just enabled the latest version of the game for the default branch from the open test branch.

Version v0.9.7.13

Changes

From now on you cannot click on the “Market!” button on the computer design screen, only after 5 days of testing. Plus before archiving a computer there is a confirmation window.

I had to update the description of the marketing department's on-site screen.

On the site manager I've changed the marketing department's “Efficiency” text to “Bonus”.

On the List Screens I have changed the color of the names plus made them underlined (where they are clickable - so they look now more link a link) and also changed the cursor changing shape while you hover over them and shortened how fast hints appear above elements of the UI. Plus I created a dedicated “Open” button on the Computer List.

I've created a new helping bubble telling you if you have a polished but unreleased computer.

You can also click on it to open the computer.

Bug Fixes

From now on the Manager Report Window after training will tell you how many points your manager has gained. Also, it used to show +1 days for the duration which was a bug.

In the earlier version you could alter Accessories after you've started the polishing phase of your product, that is a problem as this phase calculates with the values of your accessories. (It is not a new change that you can't alter these anymore, it is a bug that got into the game some time ago that in the previous version you could change them).

From now on the game switches to 1024x768 full-screen as the minimum screen resolution, doesn't matter what it finds in the settings. It was necessary for those who are upgrading from earlier versions.

On the research queue the quality “order by” mark was not updated when you've used either the heat or noise order markers.

On the resolution 1920x1080 the order by arrows were not appearing correctly on the Research Queue.

Mouse Scrolling didn't work on the Market List and on the Hardware List.

I've changed the “you have not enough...” texts in the game to “you don't have enough...”

The description of the Voice Control technology didn't appear correctly on the Research Details Window.

When you clicked on hardware the first time on the Hardware List, then it was highlighted. But when you clicked on it again, it was not deselected visually while the activated buttons on the side of the List screen were deactivated.

Frequently Asked Questions and Other Information

Here is the game's roadmap that we created together:

Around 70% of this is already implemented. For now, I will try to polish the current version further, and then the next major update will likely contain:

Talking/making agreements/trading parts with the opponents

More immersion with random events and potentially manager requests

The "CEO Stuff" screen, where you will be able to spend your billions

This is the point when the game will reach 1.0, and I can start working on Localizations and Steam Integration, etc.

If you'd like to know more about localizations:

