Third update to 1.4 Beta released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A small update to the 1.4 Beta is now available in the 'unstable' branch. This is version 1.4 Beta 4.

These were the changes:

Version 1.4 Beta 4

Captured ships were still being reported wrongly in some specific instances. This should be fixed now.

The birds in the Human colony view are now a bit smaller, the ones on the top left that sometimes appear behind the UI.

I remind that the 1.4 Beta update is not yet available for everyone. To play the '1.4 Beta 4' version you need to opt in for Steam's Beta branch. On the Steam client go to Games -> View Games Library -> Right-Click on Interstellar Space: Genesis -> Choose Betas tab -> Select the "unstable" Beta branch. The game shall start updating to 1.4 Beta 4.

Please keep sending us your feedback to our Steam forums, official forums, on our Discord server, or if you prefer just send an email to contact@praxis-games.com (or contact form here) with a save and the Player and Player-prev log files you can find in this folder: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\LocalLow\Praxis Games\ISG

If the game doesn't launch or you find any issue please delete your custom races that are stored in this folder: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\LocalLow\Praxis Games\ISG\Races\

Thanks a lot for the feedback. Please, keep it coming!