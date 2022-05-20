 Skip to content

AGAINST update for 20 May 2022

AGAINST - Localization, Hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update for AGAINST is live.

We fixed:
• WMR support;
• Now the settings you have selected remain after restarting the game;
• Gameplay modifiers Metronome, Colorless, Beatcircle, Onechance, and Freestyle have been improved and now work correctly;
• Issues with LIV caused by the latest update;
• Incorrect sound effects;
• Some issues with user interfaces in the tutorial and on particular levels;
• Minor adjustments on the levels 'Ship' and 'Temple';
• Other minor bug fixes.

Localization:
• The game was localized into 8 languages: German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Simplified).

To change the language, check the settings of the game. If you noticed a translation error, kindly let us know on Discord or via email.

You're also welcome in our Discord Community :)

Cheers,
Joy Way Team

