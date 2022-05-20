AGAINST - Localization, Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8780602 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 19:06:22 UTC by Wendy

A new update for AGAINST is live.

We fixed:

• WMR support;

• Now the settings you have selected remain after restarting the game;

• Gameplay modifiers Metronome, Colorless, Beatcircle, Onechance, and Freestyle have been improved and now work correctly;

• Issues with LIV caused by the latest update;

• Incorrect sound effects;

• Some issues with user interfaces in the tutorial and on particular levels;

• Minor adjustments on the levels 'Ship' and 'Temple';

• Other minor bug fixes.

Localization:

• The game was localized into 8 languages: German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Simplified).

To change the language, check the settings of the game. If you noticed a translation error, kindly let us know on Discord or via email.

You're also welcome in our Discord Community :)

Cheers,

Joy Way Team