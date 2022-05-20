 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 20 May 2022

0.5.14 quick fixs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.14
-Changed Blue Crystal Sickle to be unlocked by default
-Changed lit backpacks to use sticks instead of branches and to be unlocked by default
-Changed Oxygen not to cause damage while in the Ferry Boat and in transit
-Fixed Fire Flower Crop to also not explode on blue crystal damage. Previously only wild Fire Flowers didn't explode.

