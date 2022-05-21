Regular Update Information v1.3.3 (2022/5/21)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time to regular update. (v1.3.3)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

Updated the Event's Log for "Admitted Fatherland" and "Last Grace Left to You"

Updated the demo version of ShemHaMephorash (v1.2)

- Basic Tutorial of "the Art of War" is now available

- Fixed some issues and adjusted game balance as same as v1.3.3

- Launcher is now available

==========

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board