No Plan B update for 20 May 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.3)

Last edited by Wendy

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

  • Added the storey navigation UI
  • Implemented the sticky replay cameras (position, TPS, FPS, weapon)

Improvements

  • Hide waypoints above the currently displayed storey
  • Display discovered NPCs during the execution phase (avoids them popping in and out of the view)
  • Improved the accuracy stats display (added decimals)
  • Improved the camera keyboard controls (ZQSD to move/zoom, arrows to rotate/tilt)
  • Improved the camera shots timeline UI
  • Increased the door kicking default stun duration (1 -> 1.5s)
  • Widened the objective area so that a character placed on a border is considered inside
  • Tweaked the default quality settings
  • Added the selection keyboard shortcut to the character tooltips
  • Improved the healer skill description
  • Updated translation

Fixes

  • Fixed the missing character spawn spots in certain generated missions
  • Fixed waypoints being clickable through floors

