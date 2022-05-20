Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 8780582 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 17:39:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added the storey navigation UI

Implemented the sticky replay cameras (position, TPS, FPS, weapon)

Improvements

Hide waypoints above the currently displayed storey

Display discovered NPCs during the execution phase (avoids them popping in and out of the view)

Improved the accuracy stats display (added decimals)

Improved the camera keyboard controls (ZQSD to move/zoom, arrows to rotate/tilt)

Improved the camera shots timeline UI

Increased the door kicking default stun duration (1 -> 1.5s)

Widened the objective area so that a character placed on a border is considered inside

Tweaked the default quality settings

Added the selection keyboard shortcut to the character tooltips

Improved the healer skill description

Updated translation

Fixes

Fixed the missing character spawn spots in certain generated missions

Fixed waypoints being clickable through floors

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.