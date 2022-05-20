New War Dust Released! Complete Rework and Upgrade to War Dust.

We are proud to present War Dust completely reworked and remastered from the ground up. We've spent many, many months working and testing New War Dust to bring you the best possible VR experience. Our development team has expanded to include experienced players, so New War Dust is developed by players for players. We've focused on enhancing visuals, increasing immersion, improving performance, fixing bugs and most of the issues that were reported by users in the past couple of years. Currently there are 12 remastered maps in Official Rotation with 10 more under development!

New War Dust will deliver some of the most epic moments you have ever experienced in VR. We would like to thank all the players who have helped test and suggest improvements and changes as we worked on the beta branch of the game. Now that this new version of War Dust has become the main branch, you can still find the legacy version on a separate game branch under "betas" menu in steam.

We hope you share the excitement we feel as this unique and action-packed game is brought closer to its full potential. We look forward to working with the active player community to continue this process of growing and evolving New War Dust even further in the future. We have only just begun.

There are 3 powerful ways to enjoy New War Dust. Official Rotation, Community Mods, and Community Events. Each of these has a Discord Server to explore and deepen your War Dust Experience.

Official Rotation: Raptor Lab Maps Completely Remastered (https://discord.gg/HbCandC)

Community Mods: Mods created by the War Dust Community (https://discord.gg/RxWpDXMmNS)

Community Events: Tournaments on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Weekend Events (https://discord.gg/NY3fKMQ4D2)

Please keep the lines of communication open by posting on Raptor Lab Official Discord server any bugs (fighting these is an ongoing effort) or ideas for improvement as you explore this amazing game.

Invite your friends to check out New War Dust! Let's balance the teams for more competition and fun as we welcome new players and teach them the basic mechanics of gameplay.

See you on the Battlefield!

Changelog: