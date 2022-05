Share · View all patches · Build 8780411 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 17:13:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

This is a small update 1.0.1.

NEW FINAL AND HOT BACKGROUND - Censure FREE

Small Bugs Fix

We're planning and will implement before the Launch 75 achievements!!!

Yes! We'd like to hear from you, what would you like to see in achievements?

Best Regards ;9