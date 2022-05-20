Updates Notes for Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8780385 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 17:06:45 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1

NEW FEATURES

Flagship defence missions will now fail if Allied Cruiser is destroyed

New message letting player know they've been reassigned to a new ship when this happens

Lasers now fade away rather than abruptly disappear

Torpedoes now self-destruct rather than abruptly disappear

BUG FIXES

Fixed main menu sometimes freezing when starting/continuing a campaign

Main menu options centered

Name no longer resets when starting a new game

Fixed issue with afterburner not recharging if holding afterburner key with no energy

OTHER CHANGES

Updated artwork on Allied Cruiser

Added more AI combat dialogue

Touched up hangar artwork

KNOWN BUGS

Fleets sometimes overlap slightly on the briefing map