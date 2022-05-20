Updates Notes for Patch 1

Patch 1
NEW FEATURES
Flagship defence missions will now fail if Allied Cruiser is destroyed
- New message letting player know they've been reassigned to a new ship when this happens
Lasers now fade away rather than abruptly disappear
Torpedoes now self-destruct rather than abruptly disappear
BUG FIXES
Fixed main menu sometimes freezing when starting/continuing a campaign
Main menu options centered
Name no longer resets when starting a new game
Fixed issue with afterburner not recharging if holding afterburner key with no energy
OTHER CHANGES
Updated artwork on Allied Cruiser
Added more AI combat dialogue
Touched up hangar artwork
KNOWN BUGS
Fleets sometimes overlap slightly on the briefing map
