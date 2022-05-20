 Skip to content

Starfighter Aces update for 20 May 2022

Updates Notes for Patch 1

Build 8780385

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1

NEW FEATURES

Flagship defence missions will now fail if Allied Cruiser is destroyed

  • New message letting player know they've been reassigned to a new ship when this happens
    Lasers now fade away rather than abruptly disappear
    Torpedoes now self-destruct rather than abruptly disappear

BUG FIXES

Fixed main menu sometimes freezing when starting/continuing a campaign
Main menu options centered
Name no longer resets when starting a new game
Fixed issue with afterburner not recharging if holding afterburner key with no energy

OTHER CHANGES

Updated artwork on Allied Cruiser
Added more AI combat dialogue
Touched up hangar artwork

KNOWN BUGS

Fleets sometimes overlap slightly on the briefing map

