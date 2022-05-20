Within Skerry - Version 1.0.1 - Minor adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 8780264 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 16:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Apologies for not pumping this update out sooner. As per many reviews and pieces of feedback I've received, a few minor adjustments have been made to the game in order to reduce some elements of "Pain".

Minor Adjustments Made:



Reduced tile footstep volume by 33%.

Reduced some walky-talky volume near the end of the game by over 75%

Reduced other volumes to better blend in with the overall volume of the game (audio-wise)

Reduced a few instances where the player's heartbeat would begin.

Reduced a few instances where the player would begin to breathe.

Reduced duration of first black-out by ~6 seconds

These are some very minor adjustments, but I hope they help improve the overall enjoyment of Within Skerry.

Thank you, everybody.

Stan. T