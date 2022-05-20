 Skip to content

Within Skerry update for 20 May 2022

Within Skerry - Version 1.0.1 - Minor adjustments

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies for not pumping this update out sooner. As per many reviews and pieces of feedback I've received, a few minor adjustments have been made to the game in order to reduce some elements of "Pain".

Minor Adjustments Made:

  • Reduced tile footstep volume by 33%.

  • Reduced some walky-talky volume near the end of the game by over 75%

  • Reduced other volumes to better blend in with the overall volume of the game (audio-wise)

  • Reduced a few instances where the player's heartbeat would begin.

  • Reduced a few instances where the player would begin to breathe.

  • Reduced duration of first black-out by ~6 seconds

These are some very minor adjustments, but I hope they help improve the overall enjoyment of Within Skerry.

Thank you, everybody.

Stan. T

