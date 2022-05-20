Within Skerry - Version 1.0.1 - Minor adjustments

Apologies for not pumping this update out sooner. As per many reviews and pieces of feedback I've received, a few minor adjustments have been made to the game in order to reduce some elements of "Pain".
Minor Adjustments Made:
-
Reduced tile footstep volume by 33%.
-
Reduced some walky-talky volume near the end of the game by over 75%
-
Reduced other volumes to better blend in with the overall volume of the game (audio-wise)
-
Reduced a few instances where the player's heartbeat would begin.
-
Reduced a few instances where the player would begin to breathe.
-
Reduced duration of first black-out by ~6 seconds
These are some very minor adjustments, but I hope they help improve the overall enjoyment of Within Skerry.
Thank you, everybody.
Stan. T
Changed files in this update