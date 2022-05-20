5/21 Update Noitce

Dear Detective,

The Mirror System is expected to be updated at 1:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 5/21, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued in this update: Soul Coin x10000

【new features】

A new mode is launched: Expulsion Mode

2.Limited theme treasure box is online Summer themed treasure box is online Mall content rotation, discount sale

【Function optimization】

Temporarily close the trading line function (because there is a situation in which players can get spirit stones normally after buying the player's goods with black gold. So temporarily close the trading line function for adjustment)

2.Limited-time shopping mall limited-time discount activities, full rotation of fashion, at least 20% off New Hero Experience Cards on the clan store (Qin Qiangling Zhengying Nalan Lotus Dance Nangong Yichen Spoon Crazy Demon Xingtian), Xingtian-Ancient God of War (set), Xiaopi- Warrior of Light (set), Little Spider-Luoying Xunqing (set), Ge Yongming - Chief Physician of Guojiang City (shoes), Ge Yongming - Chief Physician of Guojiang City (hair), Added purchasable characters (Shang Xiang, Wu Qizhi, Ye Luo, Yang Qilang, Nie Xiaoqian) This update will refresh the accumulated lottery rewards and reset the accumulated lottery times

【New in the fitting room】