Klotzen! Panzer Battles update for 20 May 2022

Campaign and content updates

Patchnotes

Fixed problems with showing wrong general images - note that your current general image will change !
Fixed bug with special victory conditions not working properly (Ardennes and Bruderkampf)
Made minimap objectives more visible
Fixed End west event not leading to USA map
Fixed event texts
Added auto filter on speed up screen to speed up loading time.
Fixed Send Advisors event appearing twice

