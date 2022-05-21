ENGAGE v2.2.1

FIXED
Avatars
o Improved hair positioning.
o Fingernails on avatars that use MyFace have a more natural color.
o Avatar eyes maintain a realistic appearance at a wider range of distances.
o For avatar glasses that feature simulated lights, the beams of light appear translucent.
Cloud file manager – Enterprise only
o If you don’t have permission to create IFX in a Session, you can't load images as IFX from the Cloud Files tab of your camera gallery.
NOTE – Access to this beta feature is limited for initial rollout to approved beta testers only for now
Content Creator
o Resolved issue with Skip to Time IFX.
IFX
o When you load an IFX snapshot, if you choose to load it in the location where it was created, all users in a Session are taken to that location.
o Resolved an issue where objects did not scale uniformly when a recording was loaded as an IFX.
Virtual keyboard
o If you use a desktop device and your application language is set to Korean, the virtual keyboard appears for IFX and location searches.
o Restored the ability to interact with the in-Session menu, web pages, and presentations when the virtual keyboard is active.
VIVE Sessions
o Resolved log-in issue.
