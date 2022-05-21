ENGAGE v2.2.1

FIXED

Avatars

o Improved hair positioning.

o Fingernails on avatars that use MyFace have a more natural color.

o Avatar eyes maintain a realistic appearance at a wider range of distances.

o For avatar glasses that feature simulated lights, the beams of light appear translucent.

Cloud file manager – Enterprise only

o If you don’t have permission to create IFX in a Session, you can't load images as IFX from the Cloud Files tab of your camera gallery.

NOTE – Access to this beta feature is limited for initial rollout to approved beta testers only for now

Content Creator

o Resolved issue with Skip to Time IFX.

IFX

o When you load an IFX snapshot, if you choose to load it in the location where it was created, all users in a Session are taken to that location.

o Resolved an issue where objects did not scale uniformly when a recording was loaded as an IFX.

Virtual keyboard

o If you use a desktop device and your application language is set to Korean, the virtual keyboard appears for IFX and location searches.

o Restored the ability to interact with the in-Session menu, web pages, and presentations when the virtual keyboard is active.

VIVE Sessions

o Resolved log-in issue.