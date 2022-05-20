 Skip to content

Black Skylands update for 20 May 2022

Patch: Lost Saves

Greetings, captains!

An update for the early access version of Black Skylands has been released

The list of changes:

- BUG FIXES -
  • Partially fixed a rare bug where players would lose their saves

Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to find a solution to the problem of lost saves which the players are experiencing. However, we found a way to fix this for those who might face this problem again.

If you happen to lose your save after the patch, please follow this instruction:

From now on, up to three backups of your save files will be saved in the following folder: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/HungryCouch/BlackSkylands/Saves/Profile{N}/backup

After the update of the game, when you save the game for the first time, you can find the Readme file with the instructions in that folder. Follow it to solve the problem.

Please, update your game.

