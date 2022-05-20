Coming on June 23 - English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese Language Support!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

June 23rd Major Update – English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese Language, and Lots More!

Dear Players:

Since day 1 of the soft launch of Brave’s Rage, we have been flooded with inquiries regarding the language support of our game. We feel your love, and we also can’t wait to present Brave’s Rage to every single one of you, to share our excitement, and to let you experience the unique game we managed to create over the past few years.

For the past few weeks, we have been busy patching in new content, new cards, and new mechanisms, while constantly fixing bugs, implementing QoL improvements, and revamping UIs. As you may already know, we are just a small, tight-knitted team with limited hands…

But that doesn’t stop us. We hear the voice of our community, and we will deliver.

We are delighted to let you know that we plan to release the First Major Update to Brave’s Rage on June 23rd, 2022!

It will include:

• English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese Language Support

• More Cards and More Content!

• Even Stronger Foes and Even Better Equipment!

• A Series of QoL Improvements

• Fine-tuned Difficulty Curve

• And some not-so-exciting bug fixes

At this moment, we are crunching every day to ensure the quality of the localized versions meets our internal standards. We have mostly finished translating in-game texts for both languages. However, testing and optimizing the game takes time before presenting it to you guys. We want to thank you all for your patience with Brave’s Rage. Please just hold your breath a bit longer.

At a later stage, it is entirely possible that we could use our community members’ help to improve the localized version's quality further. Also, if you are interested in helping us translate Brave’s Rage into a language you are familiar with, please do not hesitate to reach out to us on our Discord. We would love to put your name on the credit roll, and make it worthwhile for your effort.

In the meantime, please always find and talk to us here on the forum. Alternatively, don’t forget to check out our Twitter and Facebook – we are hosting a giveaway on Twitter to celebrate this coming milestone, so don’t miss out!

See you all in Taoist Peninsula in a month!

Sincerely,

Astrolabe Games

P.S.: Brave's Rage is currently in soft launch/EA with limited language support until June.23rd

Feel free to wishlist the game but don't rush to purchase the game until then!