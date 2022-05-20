Trek To Yomi update 1.01 Live Now!

Hey there Samurai Warriors! Thank you for playing our game and sharing your experience with us! We appreciate all the feedback that we have received. It really helped us in the process of working on our first patch for Trek To Yomi!
Please keep the feedback coming, we are open to suggestions and would love to hear from you. The best way to reach us through is our Discord server or by opening a discussion here in the steam forums!
Thank you once again, and stay awesome!
Full Patch notes
- Fixed a rare bug with saves where the player was losing his progression
- Fixed bug with the wrong scale and player spawn in sequence at Chapter 7
- Fixed Sanjuro`s weapon hitbox
- Fixed Spearman encounter where AI attacks player during his introduction
- Fixed animation of Aiko in Chapter 1 when her model occasionally slides
- Fixed bridge animation in Chapter 5
- Fixed walking on the destroyed bridge in Chapter 3
- Fixed walking on the fence in Chapter 7
- Fixed bugs related to Bo-Shurikens
- Marksman and Archer can no longer perform a kick in the infinite loop
- Various fixes of hint display across the whole game
- Improvements to descriptions and localization polish
- Improved stability of AI logic causing improper behavior or occasional crashes
- Improved setup of a collision on characters
- Removal of unwanted menu slider flickering
- Removal of unwanted camera flickering
- Added audio feedback for changing volume settings
- Improved functionality of V-Sync option with different framerate caps
- Various fixes for incorrect input recognition
- Various crash fixes on different platforms
- Fixed puzzles in Chapter 5 and Chapter 6
Changed depots in development branch