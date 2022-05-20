WE LISTEN YOU. Important Update is released!

We listen you and value your thoughts! Our team has worked so hard and prepared a much better version! Deadly Broadcast is starting now!
- Electric Switch Box mechanic is improved. Now you can easily cut electric off by only pressing E button.
- Better FPS Combat Moves! Now you can defend yourself by pressing Mouse Right button and block Monsters' hit.
- Inventory Spawn System is updated. Now, lootable objects are spawning in related rooms.
- Enemy Monsters graphics are improved and added burning particles.
- Reading Notes and Examining Padlock mechanics are updated! Fonts are visually upgraded.
- Collider bugs and Low resolution texture problems are fixed.
- Weapon grab and drop mechanics are improved! Colliders are fixed.
- Game Over Screen is improved
- Pentagram pieces and Special Room keys are visually more noticeable now.
- Monster animations are smoothier now.
10.FPS freeze and stuck problem is fixed! Our FPS is much better now!
- All of our 8 characters are selectable now without need of any purchase.
- Join Room & Door Name UI improvements are done.
Changed files in this update