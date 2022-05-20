 Skip to content

Deadly Broadcast update for 20 May 2022

WE LISTEN YOU. Important Update is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8779960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We listen you and value your thoughts! Our team has worked so hard and prepared a much better version! Deadly Broadcast is starting now!

  1. Electric Switch Box mechanic is improved. Now you can easily cut electric off by only pressing E button.
  2. Better FPS Combat Moves! Now you can defend yourself by pressing Mouse Right button and block Monsters' hit.
  3. Inventory Spawn System is updated. Now, lootable objects are spawning in related rooms.
  4. Enemy Monsters graphics are improved and added burning particles.
  5. Reading Notes and Examining Padlock mechanics are updated! Fonts are visually upgraded.
  6. Collider bugs and Low resolution texture problems are fixed.
  7. Weapon grab and drop mechanics are improved! Colliders are fixed.
  8. Game Over Screen is improved
  9. Pentagram pieces and Special Room keys are visually more noticeable now.
  10. Monster animations are smoothier now.
    10.FPS freeze and stuck problem is fixed! Our FPS is much better now!
  11. All of our 8 characters are selectable now without need of any purchase.
  12. Join Room & Door Name UI improvements are done.
