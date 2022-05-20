Patch Notes 0.5.146

Share · View all patches · Build 8779958 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 20:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Today's patch introduces some of the most requested features into the game such as repairing gear, and comparing gear from the market screen. Big thanks to everyone who helped us test the changes on our Public Test Branch.

Have a great weekend and we hope you all enjoy the update!

Patch Notes for 0.5.146

New additions

You can now repair gear from the management menu by using resources (such as Iron, Scrap, Wood, etc)

Additionally, you can repair gear at a city's Market by spending coin (eventually this will be moved to a Blacksmith screen in the city)

The Market screen now displays your roster and their gear, allowing you to easily compare gear in the market to what they have equipped

Added a new UI element in the overworld to indicate when your next salary payment is due - you can hover this to see a detailed breakdown of all upcoming salary payments for the next year

You can now set a frame rate cap in the video settings tab

Fixes

The Blighted Hulk will no longer cause a crash if they charge into an ice pit hazard

Fixed a typo in the skeleton revive warning - it now will say 'Revives in 1 Round' instead of 'Revives in 1 Turn'

Fixed a bug that occurred when opening the customization screen for a character from the party select screen prior to entering a dungeon

The Hunger time modifier now works as described and characters lose Morale for every traversed tile, not Loyalty

Burn immunity now properly works on units designated with it (like Charions)

You can no longer click to attack an enemy with a taunted character (there was a very small window where it was possible to do so in addition to the forced attack from the taunt)

While in dungeons, closing the provisions menu while hovering over an ability will no longer make the tooltip get stuck on screen

Fixed an issue where resources in towns were not being saved properly

Fixed an issue where you could reset an item's durability in a dungeon if you saved/loaded and then re-equipped the item

Fixed a visual bug where it appeared that a character was being duplicated when completing the Strength and Numbers quest

Fixed a bug where enemy channels weren't properly being interrupted from push/pull effects

Culling Blades (spawned by the Spectral Reaper) now have a tooltip

The level up icon on portraits should now always be clickable when visible

Temporary ice terrain should now expire properly

Fixed an issue with the dungeon provision menu where your target's health bar wouldn't properly show when moving between portraits

Modified some logic around AI and being taunted to hopefully fix any lingering issues that could lead to a softlock

Certain patrol quests should no longer show a cave icon instead of the typical patrol battle marker

If every enemy in a battle and every player character is channeling the game will no longer soft lock

Gear durability will no longer be shown as a fraction after taking the Forging company upgrade

The Valkyrie's Skewer ability now properly shows the damage preview when targeting enemies

When running into an encounter on the overworld that leads to a battle, it will no longer erroneously reference an unrelated quest that's not associated with the event

Changes

The frame rate during the boot sequence is now capped to prevent certain issues

Duplicate resources are now stacked in the Market

The tooltips of all City Events have been updated to show all the modifiers associated with it

Any City Event that affects the market will trigger an automatic update to prices and goods available

With repairing now in place, the 'Forging' upgrade has been reduced to 20%, 35%, 50% (from 50%, 75%, 100%)

When a character is wearing gear that has 0 durability, an icon shows on their portrait

If a character dies, the durability of their gear will drop to 0

If all party members die, their gear will be lost

Added buttons to 'Apply' and 'Undo' when researching company upgrades

Added a maximum stack count for items in storage (this won't take effect for existing items)

Moved the Deployment Phase graphic at the start of combat so it no longer covers your target's health bar

The Gear Breakdown section of the Expedition Summary window now sorts by lowest durability at the top

Balance

When a new Time Modifier is applied, your party will now lose 10 Morale instead of 5 (it was too easy to maintain full Morale - we'll likely be making more adjustments to Morale gains/losses in the future)

You can no longer ambush, or be ambushed by bosses (ambushing a boss could make a difficult fight trivial, and being ambushed by one was extremely punishing)

Notes