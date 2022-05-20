3.22.10.0 Update Notes

Changelog:

Added:

Alt hotkey to remove baked foliage with paint brush.

"Disable" option for sensitivity scaling mode.

Terrain material editor filter for only in-use materials.

Terrain material and foliage editor name filters.

Kick threshold for significantly exceeding per-RPC rate limits.

Changed:

Separated terrain editor brush strength value for each tool.

Assetbundle hash is included in asset integrity check.

Fixed:

Warn if vendor vehicle spawnpoint is unset.

Missing vendor and reward spawnpoint for vehicle uses player position as fallback.

Picking up items while climbing.

Invalid item conditions on tracked quest breaking UI.

Fists use melee damage multiplier.

Terrain undo/redo interfering with other undo/redos.

Details:

Client-invokable RPCs already have rate limits intended to prevent wasting server processing time. There was no penalty for repeatedly hitting these rate limits however, so time could still be wasted ignoring requests. There is now a Rate_Limit_Kick_Threshold option: if the same rate limit is hit this many times within the cooldown window the client will be kicked. For example a value of 5 means the client will be kicked the 5th time it is called within the same cooldown window. The default is 10.

The server checks both individual asset integrity and Unity assetbundle integrity to prevent cheaters from modifying their files to gain an advantage. Previously it was possible to bypass this by loading a different assetbundle on a per-asset basis, for example by adding a legacy ".unity3d" assetbundle to a vanilla vehicle. Individual asset integrity checks now include the assetbundle hash as well which prevents this exploit as long as the multi-platform ".hash" file is available for the server.

Unity 2020 Preview:

Unturned is currently using Unity 2019 LTS. Upgrading to 2020 LTS seems to be stable now and fully backwards compatible with existing content. If you would like to give it a try it is on the "unity-2020" beta branch, though there are still some known issues to fix next week. Assuming there are no unexpected surprises fingers crossed it should be in the next update.