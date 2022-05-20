Update 1.8

Team's Thoughts
While the bazaar marked the beggining of the transition of the game from roguelike to roguelite, we noticed that we had two conflicting ideas about how to handle out-of-game progression: Unlocks and Bazaar.
Our current plans are to unify them. To achieve this goal, unlocks were temporarily removed so they can be reintroduced later as bounties, generating fruit instead of simply giving you a mutation.
We also want to keep exacly 100 mutations in the game as it starts out, so we moved a few mutations from the starting pool to the bazaar.
Additions
Bazaar Mutations
- You can now unlock new mutations in the bazaar.
New mutations
Seasonal Fires
* Allows you to set your tree on fire once per year.
* Fire no longer destroys stem tiles, instead, it increases their cold resistance
Energy Interests
* Every turn, you gain 1% of your current energy as energy
* Triggers after the turn happens
Fashion Coat
* All stem tiles gain 0.1 cold resistance for every 100 flowers spent after getting this mutation
Cold Storage
* Increases stem capacity by their cold resistance
Energetic Aquifers
* Aquifers also generate energy
Deja vu
* Consumable
* Go one season back in time
Time Loop
* 50% chance of triggering every on-turn mutation every turn
* Can trigger itself
Energetic Bloom
* +10% energy generation
* You can click this mutation, spending flowers and buffing its value
Summer Sale
* Shop prices are halved during the summer
Energy Credit
* You can click this mutation to fill your capacity with energy
* It takes every new energy you generate, you can use it again as soon as you pay it back
New Elixir
Elixir of Genetic Variety
* For the duration of the run, all random mutations from the shop are free
* Winner of the discord poll
Fixes
- Shop mutations no longer go away after purchasing the first one
- Configs are now saved properly
- All buttons on the menu should properly show up
Changed files in this update