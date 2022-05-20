Update 1.8

Team's Thoughts

While the bazaar marked the beggining of the transition of the game from roguelike to roguelite, we noticed that we had two conflicting ideas about how to handle out-of-game progression: Unlocks and Bazaar.

Our current plans are to unify them. To achieve this goal, unlocks were temporarily removed so they can be reintroduced later as bounties, generating fruit instead of simply giving you a mutation.

We also want to keep exacly 100 mutations in the game as it starts out, so we moved a few mutations from the starting pool to the bazaar.

Additions

Bazaar Mutations

You can now unlock new mutations in the bazaar.

New mutations

Seasonal Fires

* Allows you to set your tree on fire once per year. * Fire no longer destroys stem tiles, instead, it increases their cold resistance

Energy Interests

* Every turn, you gain 1% of your current energy as energy * Triggers after the turn happens

Fashion Coat

* All stem tiles gain 0.1 cold resistance for every 100 flowers spent after getting this mutation

Cold Storage

* Increases stem capacity by their cold resistance

Energetic Aquifers

* Aquifers also generate energy

Deja vu

* Consumable * Go one season back in time

Time Loop

* 50% chance of triggering every on-turn mutation every turn * Can trigger itself

Energetic Bloom

* +10% energy generation * You can click this mutation, spending flowers and buffing its value

Summer Sale

* Shop prices are halved during the summer

Energy Credit

* You can click this mutation to fill your capacity with energy * It takes every new energy you generate, you can use it again as soon as you pay it back

New Elixir

Elixir of Genetic Variety

* For the duration of the run, all random mutations from the shop are free * Winner of the discord poll

Fixes