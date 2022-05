Share · View all patches · Build 8779648 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The Bonewald Calls!



Join the Bonewald competition for a chance to win prizes including a Steam Gift Card or one of the other prizes!

Are you the speediest speedrunner in the world? Join our competition and find out. All you have to do is play through our Time Trial mode (The Bonewald) and submit your scores on our Discord server!

The Prizes:

How to submit your score:

The event will run until the 29th of May 20:00 CEST.

Feel free to leave any feedback on our game on our Discord Server!