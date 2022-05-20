20.05.2022 Update Notes



Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Performance improvements

New Stage Added

UI Improvements

Some Skill icons updated

MacOS Support

3 New Leaderboard added for stages

Leaderboards now show hours

Now plays different musics on different stages

Group spawners now spawn same type enemy

Now revived player will be inmune for 2 seconds

4 New Skill Added to all characters and shop

3 New Skill Added to Dark Mage

1 New Skill Added to Knight

1 New Skill Added to Ranger

1 New Skill Added to Archer

3 New Skill Added to Sorcerer

Fire Line Skill Visual Updated

Fire, Slow, Charm, Fear Visual Effects Added

Axe skill gravity scale decreased 1.0 to 0.4 it will fall slower now

Revive Reducer skill will now only appear in multiplayer game

Electric ball cast delay increased 1.4 to 1.7

Now last selected character is reselected when game start

Dash ghost fixed

Fixed a bug where some enemies spawn with reduced movement speed

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused your stats to reset when you died

Fixed bounce projectile movement