20.05.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
- Performance improvements
- New Stage Added
- UI Improvements
- Some Skill icons updated
- MacOS Support
- 3 New Leaderboard added for stages
- Leaderboards now show hours
- Now plays different musics on different stages
- Group spawners now spawn same type enemy
- Now revived player will be inmune for 2 seconds
- 4 New Skill Added to all characters and shop
- 3 New Skill Added to Dark Mage
- 1 New Skill Added to Knight
- 1 New Skill Added to Ranger
- 1 New Skill Added to Archer
- 3 New Skill Added to Sorcerer
- Fire Line Skill Visual Updated
- Fire, Slow, Charm, Fear Visual Effects Added
- Axe skill gravity scale decreased 1.0 to 0.4 it will fall slower now
- Revive Reducer skill will now only appear in multiplayer game
- Electric ball cast delay increased 1.4 to 1.7
- Now last selected character is reselected when game start
- Dash ghost fixed
- Fixed a bug where some enemies spawn with reduced movement speed
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused your stats to reset when you died
- Fixed bounce projectile movement