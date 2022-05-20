 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Cast update for 20 May 2022

20.05.2022 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8779615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

  • Performance improvements
  • New Stage Added
  • UI Improvements
  • Some Skill icons updated
  • MacOS Support
  • 3 New Leaderboard added for stages
  • Leaderboards now show hours
  • Now plays different musics on different stages
  • Group spawners now spawn same type enemy
  • Now revived player will be inmune for 2 seconds
  • 4 New Skill Added to all characters and shop
  • 3 New Skill Added to Dark Mage
  • 1 New Skill Added to Knight
  • 1 New Skill Added to Ranger
  • 1 New Skill Added to Archer
  • 3 New Skill Added to Sorcerer
  • Fire Line Skill Visual Updated
  • Fire, Slow, Charm, Fear Visual Effects Added
  • Axe skill gravity scale decreased 1.0 to 0.4 it will fall slower now
  • Revive Reducer skill will now only appear in multiplayer game
  • Electric ball cast delay increased 1.4 to 1.7
  • Now last selected character is reselected when game start
  • Dash ghost fixed
  • Fixed a bug where some enemies spawn with reduced movement speed
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused your stats to reset when you died
  • Fixed bounce projectile movement
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link