Game Updated! - Hotfixes & Additions

Hey there. Today's update is rather small and just includes a number of bug fixes and changes addressing various issues introduced with the big patch last Sunday. If you have any feedback or suggestions, feel free to join our Discord Server!

We already pushed a "silent" patch earlier this week, so this changelog will also introduce these changes so that all players are aware of them. Here are some of the more important changes in detail:

New Options and new UI

We added an options toggle to turn off/on the new aim down sights system for those of you who prefer the old way of aiming down sights. We also added a circle UI to using artillery, informing players of the current reload progress.

Bugler for Age of Napoleon

Hornist/Bugler for Age of Napoleon. We fixed a bug causing the Hornist/Bugler of the French Voltigeurs to not display in the Troop Menu.

Battle Cry of Freedom Sale!

Battle Cry of Freedom is currently on sale! For a limited time, you can pick up Battle Cry of Freedom with a special discount of 35% ($7/€7) off of the retail price of $19.99 (€19.99).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1358710/Battle_Cry_of_Freedom/

500 Player Server Test

Last Sunday we had a successful 500-player Server Test. For those of you who did not manage to attend but would like to see how it went, here are a couple of videos from Sherman and Pixelated Apollo.

We are currently planning the next large-scale player test, so keep tuned so that you don't miss the announcement!





Official European Wednesday Linebattle

Starting coming Wednesday 25.04.2022 at 9pm CET (3pm EST) we will be hosting a weekly Official EU Linebattle Event. The Event will rotate between different game-modes and maps every week.

Anyone is welcome to attend. The 1st HEI will no longer be hosting their Event.

Rules can be read here: Link

Signups will be done on our our Discord Server. in #event-signups 30 minutes prior to the event. All Regiment Leaders or Reps. must be present at minimum 15 minutes prior, so that we can figure out team balance in a timely manner and can start the event on time. Specialist roles such as Sharpshooters or Artillery will also be assigned then.

If you have any questions feel free to contact Olafson on Discord or on Steam.

Full Changelog

New Features:

Added option to disable the new Aim-Down-Sights System.

Added Bugler/Hornist to the French Voltigeurs.

Added auto admin setting for damage reflected with auto slay.

Added auto GF mode setting.

Made reload circle show progress when loading/swabbing the cannon.

Changes and fixes:

Made the game support 750 players instead of just 500.

Fixed that sometimes walls or other props were randomly invisible.

Fixed broken cannon aim, it will zoom to the sights again now.

Fixed that when you were strafing and aiming down sights the camera would be offset.

Slightly improved smoothness of Aim-Down-Sights System.

Fixed that Age of Napoleon Engineers could build Rifle Musket crates and ammo.

Removed Flares from almost all classes, in an attempt to fix flare spam.

Reworked Official Server rotation entirely.

Added Several new maps to the Official Server Rotation.

Fixed a bug causing bots to bug out when carrying crates and near a fence.

Fixed that Engineers could not place planks.

Fixed that bots and no players alive would make the server reset a lot.

Increased accuracy of the Baker Rifle slightly.

Reduced accuracy of the Flintlock pistol.

Fixed escape menu bug with current song.

Fixed a bug in the admin menu.

Fixed sorting of help items in map editor.

Added a Prop ID to map editor UI for devs sanity.

Made rogue bots use AoN troops in the NW era.

Fixed surrender achievement.

Fixed a bug with limbers.

Added some more security to spawns.

Increased accuracy of the Baker-Rifle.

Increased damage of the Baker-Rifle.

Fixed Terrain being black in Scene Editor height edit mode.

Removed Flare Pistol from all Officer classes except generals and Artillery Captains.

AoN officers now have Spyglasses default selected.

Red flare is now default selected when using the flare pistol.

Fixed a bug with relimbering cannons.

Fixed some bugs with bots helping load cannons.

Auto admin is disabled in group fight mode.

Fixed a bug with lives text not resetting when leaving server.

Server now tells you how many lives you have remaining.

Dead players that were counting to you being in line are counted in the next cycle.

Added auto admin stuff in the the events category and moved GF mode up in the list.

Fixed bug with taking over bots while they were using an object.

Are you interested in attending huge organized Linebattles with hundreds of players? Then join our Discord and enlist with one of the Regiments (Clans) hosting organized events!

[url=https://discord.gg/battlecryoffreedom]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38206562/e7ceace0012637d31366af5058b28676b1ddc00e.png)

[/url]

Thank you! Stay tuned for next Monday!

/Flying Squirrel Entertainment