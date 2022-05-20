[Version Update] Add Global Hotkey Options; Add "Boss Coming" Hotkey

Add the "Boss Coming" Hotkey : One-key to pause the song and hide all models, press it again to restore the display and then play music and dance, the default hotkey is Shift+Alt+S . And the software will automatically release all CPU and GPU usage when paused, so you can play the game without worrying about dropped frames. This function can also be directly clicked on the tray right-click popup menu item "Hide All" to enable.