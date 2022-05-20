Version 0.2.8.0b is live!

The newest version 0.2.8.0b is available now!

Explore a new map!

New graphics and a totally different enviroment awaits you at S'Bastia Village.

The new map layout challenges your mazing strategies and choices.

Slay the level 20 boss on the first map to unlock S'Bastia Village.

The new map can be played on Normal Mode, Rush Mode, Hardcore Mode and Hardcore Rush Mode

30 new levels!

Can you survive the new waves of enemies?

The enemies try to reach the center of your maze.

Encounter new bosses!

New bosses with different abilities try to steal your lives. Watch out!

7 new achievements!

New challenges can be mastered on this new map.

Earn 7 new steam achievements while surviving the dangers of S'Bastia Village.

I hope you have fun challenging yourself in this new chapter of the game. If you have suggestions or feedback regarding the balancing of the new map feel free to contact me in the steam forums.

New towers and functions coming soon...

-brimsel