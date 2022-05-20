Version 0.4 "The Ancient Update" Now Live!

Hi all-

The newest content update for Hypnagogia: Boundless Dreams is now here, and it's my most involved and gameplay-oriented world yet. I'll let it speak for itself once you jump back in, so I won't give any spoilers or hints on how to uncover its hidden location (but I'm sure you'll have no trouble seeking it out).

Other than that, there are several small QoL changes and other new features that hopefully further enhance the game's experience. From biggest to smallest:

Newly added support for both Mac and Linux platforms***

and platforms*** Added 5 brand new achievements associated specifically with the new secret world.

associated specifically with the new secret world. Added new "Toggle HUD" option within the pause menu, which can be used to temporarily hide any UI elements so better screenshots can be taken.

option within the pause menu, which can be used to temporarily hide any UI elements so better screenshots can be taken. Improved many platforming areas that caused bugs, such as getting stuck in a "sliding" state and not being able to jump without restarting.

areas that caused bugs, such as getting stuck in a "sliding" state and not being able to jump without restarting. Changed significant words in dialogue to have a subtle color change in order to bring more attention to points of interest throughout the story.

in dialogue to have a subtle color change in order to bring more attention to points of interest throughout the story. Increased resolution of all user-submitted gallery artwork to show better in-game.

of all user-submitted gallery artwork to show better in-game. Added "game credits" button in main menu options.

button in main menu options. You can now choose to start with the left or right path in Gogi's level (instead of strictly the right).

path in Gogi's level (instead of strictly the right). Added new pause menu UI border

Swapped out a few minor in-game materials that were incompatible on other platforms.

***Quick disclaimer: I had very limited testing sessions with these platforms, so if there are any issues (such as failure to launch or crashes), please drop a new topic in discussions!

This will again be my last major content update to the game for at least another few months, but I do absolutely have another one planned. So without getting too long-winded, I hope you enjoy the big new dream world and as always let me know if you run into any bugs.

If you've played and liked Hypnagogia: Boundless Dreams, please consider dropping a quick Steam review! It helps out immensely and you have my eternal gratitude. They always keep me going. Thanks!

