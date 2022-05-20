Friday Progress Report 259

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We finally got the doors and windows working, I still have to add the placement slots in all buildables, right now the basic wooden doors and simple stone windows have the placement slots.

Raised beds work now, the buildable medium tile is still being worked on, buildable raised beds work like vases, so the crop trait Pot Trained works on them, it will also have an effect on the medium buildable tile.

We also added tables and chairs, but they are not interactable yet, the lighting is also not implemented yet, we will get them all working soon.

The new alpha build will be up this week with the crop plots and door/windows, sorry for the delay.