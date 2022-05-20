Why use a light bulb or armor highlighting when you've got skills, intuition, and a good eye!? Cast aside the comforts of typical battles and put your skills to the test in Realistic Battles!
Schedule
Here's when you'll be able to fight in Realistic Battles:
May 20–May 22
• CIS: May 20, 8:00 (MSK) to May 23, 2:00 (MSK)
• Europe: May 20, 8:00 (CEST) to May 23, 2:00 (CEST)
• North America: May 20, 8:00 (PT) / 11:00 (ET) to May 22, 23:00 (PT) / May 23, 2:00 (ET)
• APAC: May 20, 8:00 (UTC+8) to May 23, 2:00 (UTC+8)
May 27–May 29
• CIS: May 27, 8:00 (MSK) to May 30, 2:00 (MSK)
• Europe: May 27, 8:00 (CEST) to May 30, 2:00 (CEST)
• North America: May 27, 8:00 (PT) / 11:00 (ET) to May 29, 23:00 (PT) / May 30, 2:00 (ET)
• APAC: May 27, 8:00 (UTC+8) to May 30, 2:00 (UTC+8)
Every night, Realistic Battles will be temporarily unavailable:
• CIS: 2:00 (MSK) to 8:00 (MSK)
• Europe: 2:00 (CEST) to 8:00 (CEST)
• North America: 23:00 (PT) / 2:00 (ET) to 8:00 (PT) / 11:00 (ET)
• APAC: 2:00 (UTC+8) to 8:00 (UTC+8)
How to enter Realistic Battles
To join a realistic battle, select it in the menu next to the "Battle!" button.
Only Tier V–X vehicles are allowed in this mode.
Changed files in this update