Why use a light bulb or armor highlighting when you've got skills, intuition, and a good eye!? Cast aside the comforts of typical battles and put your skills to the test in Realistic Battles!

Schedule

Here's when you'll be able to fight in Realistic Battles:

May 20–May 22

• CIS: May 20, 8:00 (MSK) to May 23, 2:00 (MSK)

• Europe: May 20, 8:00 (CEST) to May 23, 2:00 (CEST)

• North America: May 20, 8:00 (PT) / 11:00 (ET) to May 22, 23:00 (PT) / May 23, 2:00 (ET)

• APAC: May 20, 8:00 (UTC+8) to May 23, 2:00 (UTC+8)

May 27–May 29

• CIS: May 27, 8:00 (MSK) to May 30, 2:00 (MSK)

• Europe: May 27, 8:00 (CEST) to May 30, 2:00 (CEST)

• North America: May 27, 8:00 (PT) / 11:00 (ET) to May 29, 23:00 (PT) / May 30, 2:00 (ET)

• APAC: May 27, 8:00 (UTC+8) to May 30, 2:00 (UTC+8)

Every night, Realistic Battles will be temporarily unavailable:

• CIS: 2:00 (MSK) to 8:00 (MSK)

• Europe: 2:00 (CEST) to 8:00 (CEST)

• North America: 23:00 (PT) / 2:00 (ET) to 8:00 (PT) / 11:00 (ET)

• APAC: 2:00 (UTC+8) to 8:00 (UTC+8)

How to enter Realistic Battles

To join a realistic battle, select it in the menu next to the "Battle!" button.



Only Tier V–X vehicles are allowed in this mode.