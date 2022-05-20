 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of Tanks Blitz update for 20 May 2022

Realistic Battles

Share · View all patches · Build 8779290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Why use a light bulb or armor highlighting when you've got skills, intuition, and a good eye!? Cast aside the comforts of typical battles and put your skills to the test in Realistic Battles!

Schedule

Here's when you'll be able to fight in Realistic Battles:
May 20–May 22
• CIS: May 20, 8:00 (MSK) to May 23, 2:00 (MSK)
• Europe: May 20, 8:00 (CEST) to May 23, 2:00 (CEST)
• North America: May 20, 8:00 (PT) / 11:00 (ET) to May 22, 23:00 (PT) / May 23, 2:00 (ET)
• APAC: May 20, 8:00 (UTC+8) to May 23, 2:00 (UTC+8)

May 27–May 29
• CIS: May 27, 8:00 (MSK) to May 30, 2:00 (MSK)
• Europe: May 27, 8:00 (CEST) to May 30, 2:00 (CEST)
• North America: May 27, 8:00 (PT) / 11:00 (ET) to May 29, 23:00 (PT) / May 30, 2:00 (ET)
• APAC: May 27, 8:00 (UTC+8) to May 30, 2:00 (UTC+8)

Every night, Realistic Battles will be temporarily unavailable:
• CIS: 2:00 (MSK) to 8:00 (MSK)
• Europe: 2:00 (CEST) to 8:00 (CEST)
• North America: 23:00 (PT) / 2:00 (ET) to 8:00 (PT) / 11:00 (ET)
• APAC: 2:00 (UTC+8) to 8:00 (UTC+8)

How to enter Realistic Battles

To join a realistic battle, select it in the menu next to the "Battle!" button.


Only Tier V–X vehicles are allowed in this mode.

Changed files in this update

World of Tanks Blitz MacOS Depot 444203
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link