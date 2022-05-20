New Features Friday: AI Markets, Key Controls, Daily Credits & new content

In this update we introduce two key new features "AI Markets" and keyboard controls.

AI markets allow you to trade with stations without having to find another player to buy, or sell you the goods you need. AI markets will eventually be expanded to allow higher class market devices to provide better quality resources, and a wider range of pre-fabricated products.

Keyboard controls allow you to use hotkeys to access key screens, we're still in the process of updating the interface to provide tips on what these hotkeys are, and to rebind them to different keys as you see fit.

We've also introduced a daily credit allowance, every 24 hours, you can claim 1000 credits by click the calendar icon next to your credit total at the top of the screen

Today we also introduce new crafting recipes, these recipes include new miners, in particular a new suite of class 2 miners (and some improved class 1 miners) as well as a new ship and new class 2 mining platform. A special thanks to our new content creator Alexandra for her work creating these assets and setting them up!

We've also introduced some bug fixes for bug reports we've received.