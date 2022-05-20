Share · View all patches · Build 8779234 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy

We've just released a minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.

We would like to thank everyone within the community who has taken the time to leave us feedback or raise an issue with us so far (via Discord or the ingame bug report tool).

This patch includes some bug fixes, some balancing issues, some database fixes, and some match-sim improvements and a new exclusive animation (Fans of Shapo will love it!)

Please note that all gameplay adjustments will take effect in CURRENT CAREERS, although you will need to begin a "NEW CAREER" to take advantage of the data updates.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Patch list

Adds

Add jump shot animation!

Modification & Balancing

Overall financial balancing updated staff wage infrastructure monthly revenus/cost and upgrade costs*

Game Plan balancing*

Email for preparing training on grass was too early*

Unity version updated, can improve performance on some devices

Fixes

Localization fixes

Minor player info updates*

Tournament Naples FL was in Italia instead of Florida*

During match, the ball disappeared temporarily after going into the settings

Equipment contracts could give up to 100 times more money

Match Sim The players will more often try to get a ball that is not far away (placement problem)

Shape was too high when creating a new player* did not decrease when the player did not play tournament

Crashes could happen in these conditions and are now fixed: A player with two contracts offer for the same brand Sometimes, the game was crashing when going to trainings from the roadmap (button has been removed) Fitness program could cause crash Having a financial value above 2 billion would crash the game

requires to start a new career

--

PS: We are working on a bigger patch coming as soon as possible which fixes the "too quickly" progression for player creation. At the moment let's say you create a player who ate a Nadal and 2 Federer for dessert...