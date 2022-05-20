Modding! Holdfast SDK 5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8779180 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 16:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Artisans rejoice with the release of the Holdfast SDK 5.0 update! Featuring over 1500+ new props, uniform atlasing and newly exposed code for scripting. This update comes as a precursor to the linebattle major update landing next month and artisans are encouraged to utilise these additions to the SDK to bring forth the next generation linebattle maps.

This update to the SDK tools will bring a new wave of community creations and not only make modding more accessible but also provide new opportunities for unique custom experiences such as commander battles to be created.

The Editor Experience

An important addition to this update is the streamlining of the SDK editor. The first step to achieve this was by updating to a newer version of Unity which now enables artisans to utilise the terrain hole functionalities as seen in Holdfast: Frontlines and a whole slew of new features that come with the upgraded SDK engine.

In addition to this, to make the map creation process less taxing we have introduced on-demand loading to the assets available in the SDK. No longer will you have to wait while the SDK loads up every single prop, rather you will simply only load the assets as and when they are being used in your scene. New filters have also been introduced to make searching for assets easier.

Following the release of this update we will be providing some informative quick and easy to grasp Holdfast SDK video tutorials.

The Editor Expanded

We have also spent some time expanding upon the already available possibilities of the Holdfast SDK. There have been some rather amusing, epic and extravagant modifications made across the years and we look forward to supporting the Holdfast modding community in their efforts to make new experiences for us all to enjoy.

Uniform Editor

Reduce the download size of your uniforms by packing multiple uniforms together using and atlasing their textures into one file. You will optimise your uniform collection by packing textures into an atlas reducing draw calls. It takes some experience to do but this will greatly reduce the impact a mod uniform has on the client FPS.

Uniform creators will also now have the ability to introduce multiple variations for an existing uniform. IE. Randomly change the colour of the pants for your Line Infantry uniform when the player spawns with it.

Map Editor

Artisans can now find over 1500+ new assets to place within their own battlefields, featuring all the new props from the Frontlines update and some additional unused assets too. Even Fred, our beloved can now make an appearance on community made maps.

Moreover, the new Offensive and Invasion game modes will now be supported on community made maps. We are really looking forward to what the community can come up with using these new gamemodes.

Finally we have introduced new improvements to aid map makers with the graphical fidelity of their maps. Map makers will now be provided with temporary terrain textures inside of the SDK which will then be replaced by high-quality terrain textures in game. A new renderer for grass has also been implemented to allow for thicker fields without an FPS cost.

Spotlight. Commander Battles

After exposing the functionalities of Holdfast’s bots to allow increased control of their functions and the brilliant work of the Commander Battles team, players can now take charge of a line of men and engage in battles on a scale never seen before. The team have set forth a new era for Holdfast modifications and have surpassed all expectations of the possibilities that the SDK presents.

The team behind the Commander Battles modification has a lot more in store for this new game mode so please do join them on Discord! Everyone at Anvil Game Studios will make sure they have all the tools necessary to continue improving the mode.

Join A Server

Hop in one of the below servers featuring this game mode to have a go at the Commander mod.

How To Play

Once in, you can use the !addBots command to spawn yourself a line of infantry like so.

Type In Chat

● !addBots <Amount> [NamePrefix] [ClassName] [UniformID]

» Elements in [] brackets are optional.

Examples

● !addBots 20

» Spawns 20 Line Infantry bots.

● !addBots 20 [98th]

» Spawns 20 Line Infantry bots with prefix ‘[98th]’ in their name.

● !addBots 20 [98th] guard

» Spawns 20 Guard bots with prefix ‘[98th]’ in their name.

● !addBots 20 [98th] lineinfantry 2

» Spawns 20 Line Infantry bots using uniform id 2 and prefixed by the ‘[98th]’ tag.

Issue Orders

● Form Line (Press Q then 1)

» This will form your men into a line facing forward.

● Aim (Press Q then 2)

» Tell your line to aim in the direction you are aiming at the time the command is issued. Note: Aiming at a ground point will make your line aim straight at that point, while if you aim in the air (for long-range shot calls for example), your men will mirror your aim direction and pitch. Take that into account when engaging at long distances.

● Fire (Press Q then 3)

» Your line will fire their muskets then reload.

● Charge (Press Q then 6)

» Orders your line to charge at the enemy line or commander that you are directly looking at.

● Toggle Double Rank (Press Alt+2 or N)

» Next time your line forms or follows you, it will form into a single/double rank.

● Break Line (Press Q then 7)

» Orders your men to stop aiming (if they are), and removes the officer line.

● Follow Commander (Press Alt+1 or B)

» Orders your line to follow you. Starting from the closest end of the line, your men will proceed to follow you on the battlefield in a single line. If the man in front reaches the Commander's position, the entire line will stop, forming a column behind the Commander.

● Crouch Line (Press Alt+3)

» Orders your line to crouch or stand up.

Artisans! Get Involved

Changelog 79 - Game Version v2.5.8175.24022

Holdfast SDK 5.0 - Level Editor

● Introduced over 1500 new assets to design new maps with. There are more than 3600 assets to design maps with.

● Drastically improved the loading of assets in the level editor.

● Improved the performance of the editor while it is loading assets.

● Exposed multiple functions enabling artisans to link custom destructible objects, have custom climbable props and prevent weather from showing inside buildings among other functions.

● Introduced a new system allowing artisans to use Holdfast’s original terrain textures greatly reducing the map’s download size.

● You can now collapse the filters to make up for more space.

● UI now remembers what state your settings were between fresh launches.

● Performed several additions to improve the level editor interface user experience and looks.

Set a minimum width to this UI so artisans don’t hide it erroneously.

● Placed items on the ground will now align with other objects and not just the terrain. This allows for the easy placement of objects on top of objects (ie. in buildings).

● Updated all the plugins being used in the editor to the latest version.

Holdfast SDK 5.0 - Uniform Editor

● Performed several additions to improve the uniform editor interface user experience and looks.

● Introduced a new SDK Tools -> Screenshot Editor Tool which can aid artisans quickly taking screenshots for their custom uniforms.

● Artisans can now package multiple uniforms in the same modification bundle.

» Reduce the download size of your uniform collection for your regiment by packing textures into an atlas.

» Optimise your uniform collection by packing textures into an atlas reducing draw calls.

» Package all of your regiment uniforms into one bundle to reduce complexity for event hosts.

» Ability to have multiple variations for an existing uniform. (ie. randomly change the colour of the pants for your Line Infantry uniform when the player spawns with it).

Holdfast SDK 5.0 - Flag Editor

● Performed several additions to improve the flag editor interface user experience and looks.

● Artisans can now package multiple flags in the same modification bundle alongside uniforms.

Holdfast SDK 5.0 - Misc.

● Updated the SDK to Unity 2020.3.34f1 exposing additional terrain functionality.

Holdfast SDK 5.0 - Bug Fixes

● Solved multiple issues when creating a new map using the Holdfast SDK editor tool.

● Solved an issue with filters not working as intended when used in conjunction with search.

● Solved multiple issues whit dragging props into the scene to improve the experience.

● Removed the ‘Prefab Type’ filter since this is now obsolete.

● Solved an issue with layout sizes being wrong when undocking some windows.

● Solved an issue where the preferences window would crash the editor on launch.

● Solved multiple issues with props being half-placed under the terrain when dragged due to incorrect pivot placement.

Map Balance & Changes

● Introduced more spawn locations to the final defender objectives on Fort Imraan.

● Introduced another climbable rope near the ‘A’ capture point on Fort Imraan.

● Engineers can no longer build defences to block doorways on the final defender objective on Fort Imraan.

● Improved texture fidelity on several cliff props, rocks and stump textures.

● Optimise multiple other textures to reduce VRAM usage.

General Bug Fixes

● Solved an issue with players getting stuck in a box when using one of the mortars on Fort Imraan.

● Solved an issue with missing faces on a cliff near the artillery battery on Heroes Landing.

● Solved an issue with missing faces on the stone walls a the back of the town on Heroes Landing.

● Solved multiple issues with cliff terrain blending on Berkton Green.

● Solved an issue with ambient occlusion producing a ghosting effect. This will also improve performance.

● Solved an issue with the roundEndFactionWin erroring out when no variables were inputted.

● Solved an issue with players sliding with the out of bound colliders on King George.

● Solved an issue with missing stair colliders on the windmill base platform.

● Solved an issue with alt-tabbing when in fullscreen mode changing to an incorrect resolution.

● Solved an issue with the main menu not showing in the game.

● Solved an issue which enabled players to input empty names.

● Possible fix for occlusion issues on Fort Al Farid.

● Solved an issue with water being disconnected on Island Plains.

Other Additions

● Introduced a new broadcast mode enabling messages to show from ‘Game’ rather than ‘Admin’. Valid for the automation of server restarts amongst other gameplay features.

● Introduced a ‘set ShouldUnlockMouse true/false’ command to support UI unlocking for mods.

● Tweaked the scoreboard player count to look better when triple digits are involved.

● Renamed the ‘Commander Battles’ override to ‘Commander’ so it fits better in the server browser.

● Bots no longer show any medals.

We look forward to seeing what the community will produce with these tools.

Until next time, may good health be yours. ːrheartrː

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan & Winston (The Cat).