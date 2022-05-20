v1.4.19 - New Audio, Bug Fixes and Improvements!

Dear Stormworkers,

This weeks update is dedicated to bug fixes and improvements, as we prepare for the big major update in just 2 weeks!

There is a huge list of fixes and improvements, with the full change log below. Once major change is that we have completely replaced the audio code, to fix a range of audio issues, including those on Mac. The new audio code is based on our new audio library that we developed for use in Carrier Command 2. This was a lot of work but was an important change as it fixed some wide ranging issues.

In our ongoing mission to improve multiplayer, we have also greatly reduced freezing when a vehicle loads in. This freeze was caused by the vehicle data being sent in order to load the vehicle on clients. This is now done in the background, with only a small amount of compressed info being time-critical for the final stage of spawning the vehicle. This freezing was causing players to experience a few seconds of lag immediately after a vehicle loaded in which made vehicles unresponsive for a few seconds. This delay is greatly reduced and responsiveness greatly improved.

Thanks to everyone who has reported issues using the official issue tracker. The issue numbers are included in the change notes below for extra detail.

With just 2 weeks to go, we are adding the final touches to the upcoming underwater major update! We will release more info next week about a new component included in the major update, changes to the ocean, and the new missions! We are really excited for this update and can't wait to share more in this new release!

We recommend preparing with submarines, remote operated submersibles, and diving equipment!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.4.19

In this update we have reworked the sound library that underlies all of Stormworks' audio effects, these changes should result in a much more stable experience especially for MacOS players.

Fix - #756 Sound library rework

Fix - #2765 Sliding Connector not connecting in certain circumstances

Fix - #2852 Train wheels now activate when applying torque

Fix - #1899 Water falling effect render issues around turret ring

Fix - #6636 Vehicle overwrite save file warning was case insensitive

Fix - #7154 Time and weather overrides not saving correctly

Fix - #6995 Prefab rocket launchers mirror incorrectly

Fix - #7388 Npcs not taking vehicle fire damage

Fix - #7473 Terrain issues near Mount Goldblum

Fix - #7524 Clouds / Lightning not generating correctly

Fix - #7555 Fixed mesh issues with monitors

Fix - #7558 Audio settings not updating

Fix - #7615 Laser point stops showing when moving 170m away

Fix - #7673 Updated small warhead meshes to match with SRBs and radar

Fix - #7690 Several minor component graphical defects

Fix - #7692 SRB nozzles using wrong force direction when flipped

Fix - #7705 Corrected cannon belt mass values

Fix - #7854 Voice chat range issues

Fix - #7868 Propellers repair