Lakeside Relaxation

Welcome to the first event in Shelter69!

It's your first little excursion outside since you met Trixie - there's a mountain lake nearby that begs for a quick dip in it. You deserve a little rest, so hop in!

Complete tasks to progress through three event panels, unlocking rewards and sexy story scenes. Remember to spend event points for bonus rewards in the shop, too! Keep an eye for tasks which let you skip several steps ahead to complete the event faster!

Danger lurks in some story missions, now more than ever! Complete them to receive tokens and exchange them for scenes & champion crates!

Exciting prizes are waiting for you!

Don't wait, play!

