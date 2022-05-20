 Skip to content

Rockstar Life update for 20 May 2022

Leaderboards and Tips Book

Build 8779019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Rockstars,

After the first update that you can find the changes below I have also added Steam Leaderboards in v1.12.

v1.12
FEATURES

  • Steam Leaderboards

v1.1
FEATURES

  • Tips Book; some tips to help you succeed in the game. You can open the book from the button on the main menu or the T button next to the news button top right of the game screen. I hope this helps understanding/mastering some mechanics of the game.
  • Added a drug warning message like the health one.

CHANGES

  • Now a vacation increases the stats even if it is interrupted.
  • Happiness balancing change.
  • Overdosing is now harder.
  • General balancing.

FIXED

  • Fixed the “not enough money” bug in the weekly rehab.
  • Fixed overdose or drug bad luck happening in the rehab.

I am planning on supporting the game and developing new features for the game as long as I can, even though the sales are not good at all.

So give me feedback through the discussions board if you need more balancing or if you have a cool feature/event idea.

