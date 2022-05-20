Leaderboards and Tips Book

Hello Rockstars,
After the first update that you can find the changes below I have also added Steam Leaderboards in v1.12.
v1.12
FEATURES
- Steam Leaderboards
v1.1
FEATURES
- Tips Book; some tips to help you succeed in the game. You can open the book from the button on the main menu or the T button next to the news button top right of the game screen. I hope this helps understanding/mastering some mechanics of the game.
- Added a drug warning message like the health one.
CHANGES
- Now a vacation increases the stats even if it is interrupted.
- Happiness balancing change.
- Overdosing is now harder.
- General balancing.
FIXED
- Fixed the “not enough money” bug in the weekly rehab.
- Fixed overdose or drug bad luck happening in the rehab.
I am planning on supporting the game and developing new features for the game as long as I can, even though the sales are not good at all.
So give me feedback through the discussions board if you need more balancing or if you have a cool feature/event idea.
Changed files in this update