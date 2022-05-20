Leaderboards and Tips Book

Hello Rockstars,

After the first update that you can find the changes below I have also added Steam Leaderboards in v1.12.

v1.12

FEATURES

Steam Leaderboards

v1.1

FEATURES

Tips Book; some tips to help you succeed in the game. You can open the book from the button on the main menu or the T button next to the news button top right of the game screen. I hope this helps understanding/mastering some mechanics of the game.

Added a drug warning message like the health one.

CHANGES

Now a vacation increases the stats even if it is interrupted.

Happiness balancing change.

Overdosing is now harder.

General balancing.

FIXED

Fixed the “not enough money” bug in the weekly rehab.

Fixed overdose or drug bad luck happening in the rehab.

I am planning on supporting the game and developing new features for the game as long as I can, even though the sales are not good at all.

So give me feedback through the discussions board if you need more balancing or if you have a cool feature/event idea.