Janosik update for 20 May 2022

New language versions!

Janosik update for 20 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

As a follow-up to our recent Big Update, today we added new language versions to the game. You can now play Janosik - Highlander Precision Platformer in Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Spanish (LatAm), and Simplified Chinese versions.

Please note that your previously saved data is not compatible with the new language versions. If you want to enjoy Janosik in a new language, you can select this language in the Main Menu and start a New Game. All newly saved data will transfer between language versions from now on.

We’re also working on some new stuff coming to the game soon, including new costumes!

If you like the game, we’d appreciate it if you could share it with your friends and leave a Steam review. Also, be sure to wishlist Janosik 2!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640400/Janosik_2/

